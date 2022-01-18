Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) says it has a contingency plan and the strike does not affect the operation

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) has a contingency plan to face the indefinite strike decreed by the state-owned company’s employees from 00:00 this Monday, 17th. According to Eletrobras, in this way, the company’s services should not be affected.

“The group’s companies have contingency plans, so that essential services are not discontinued,” Eletrobras said in a note, without giving details of the strike.

In an assembly, the employees of the holding Eletrobras, Furnas and Cepel, all in Rio de Janeiro, decided on the last 12th to go on strike for an indefinite period against changes in the health plan and the privatization of the company.

According to a statement from the Union of Workers of Energy Companies in Rio de Janeiro and Region (Sintergia-RJ), the first day of the strike had great support and the expectation is that it will grow even more over time.

“The strike is just beginning and the trend is to take on even more strength as time goes on,” Sintergia-RJ said in a statement.

