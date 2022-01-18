Eliminated, Inter questions Palmeiras double lineup in duel for Copinha | football

Eliminated from the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, Inter seeks clarification on the presence of Endrick and Jonathan, of Palmeiras in the defeat by 2 to 1 this Monday, for the round of 16.
The pair tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Jhonatan even scored one of the goals of the Paulistas in this morning’s duel.
Colorado sent an email to the São Paulo Football Federation, which governs the tournament, to receive information about the exams and the period of isolation of the players. There is no time to receive the answer.
Palmeiras players celebrate a goal against Inter at Copinha — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras
Palmeiras demonstrates tranquility regarding the scenario. The club ensures to promote routine tests in the group and is supported by the change in the protocol of the Ministry of Health, which reduced the period of isolation from 10 to five days for cases without respiratory symptoms, without fever for 24 hours and with a negative test.
Copinha features a “game operation protocol”. In it, he mentions that positive cases for the coronavirus would need to stay away for 10 days.
Check out what the Copinha game operation protocol says
“The criteria for return must follow the clinical conditions of the athlete or member of the technical committee, and the minimum time of 10 complete days after the collection that indicated the Positive PCR in asymptomatic or oligosymptomatic athletes, accompanied by a certificate signed by the responsible Club doctor by the athlete or by the member of the coaching staff. In clearly symptomatic cases, the athlete must undergo a careful clinical evaluation for return. The certificate must be sent to the FPF Medical Committee through the email [email protected]”.