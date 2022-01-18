Eliminated, Inter questions Palmeiras double lineup in duel for Copinha | football

“The criteria for return must follow the clinical conditions of the athlete or member of the technical committee, and the minimum time of 10 complete days after the collection that indicated the Positive PCR in asymptomatic or oligosymptomatic athletes, accompanied by a certificate signed by the responsible Club doctor by the athlete or by the member of the coaching staff. In clearly symptomatic cases, the athlete must undergo a careful clinical evaluation for return. The certificate must be sent to the FPF Medical Committee through the email [email protected]”.