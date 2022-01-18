Enrollments open for new course offer Homeless Population – Notícia

Health professionals and others interested in the health care of homeless people can now enroll in the second offer of the Homeless Population course, offered by the Fiocruz Brasília School of Government, through UNA-SUS.

With more than 11 thousand enrolled in the last offer, the course aims to expand access to the SUS for the Homeless Population (PSR). In this way, it provokes debate and reflection on the acceptance of difference in the SUS, providing instruments for reception and care within the specificities of this population.

Interested can register through the link until May 30, 2022. The course is free, free and starts immediately.

With a workload of 45 hours, divided into three units, the qualification addresses topics such as the main characteristics of this population; care, reception and listening techniques with the PSR; matrix support; organization of the service with low demands and organization of the work process to work with the Homeless Population, among other matters.

