ES recommends that cities suspend carnival parties and big shows

The government of Espírito Santo officially formalized the recommendation for the municipalities of Espírito Santo to suspend street carnival celebrations, in addition to major events and concerts. The suggestion takes place in a scenario of a significant increase in the curve of Covid-19 cases, caused by the Ômicron variant.

The government’s position on the issue was disclosed this Monday (17) by the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, at a press conference. He asked that, in case any city decides to promote large parties, present “epidemiological grounds” to support a decision that, according to Nésio, would not be adequate.

As this is a recommendation, it will be up to the mayors to assess how it will be applied in each municipality.

It was not detailed, however, whether the recommendation is valid only for the street carnival or also for the Vitória Carnival, held at Sambão do Povo, and which was recently confirmed by the Vitória City Hall.

the Gazette questioned the Secretary of State for Health in this regard, but the ministry only forwarded the letter with the recommendations, which do not specifically mention the samba school parade.

The secretary also said that the measures that are currently being taken by the state aim to reduce the impact of the coronavirus, reduce the contagion between people and break the chain of transmission, preventing the health system from entering a “critical situation”.

Nésio Fernandes Secretary of State for Health “Today, we formalize to the municipalities of Espírito Santo the recommendation to suspend the carnival and the great shows and events throughout the state. would be suitable for the State at a time when the case expansion curve can still be mitigated”

For him, the growth of Covid-19 cases can be controlled if Espírito Santo advances in two points: guarantee of mass testing and vaccine coverage. The two tools were mentioned by the secretary several times during his speech, noting that the State has the capacity to guarantee more tests to Espírito Santo and asking people to complete the vaccine cycle, without delays in second or third doses.

VACCINE PASSPORT IN MINOR EVENTS

In addition to recommending the suspension of large events, Nésio suggested that smaller events, in concert halls and nightclubs, for example, monitor the movement of people and adopt “extreme discipline”. The secretary suggested requiring a passport for vaccination and negative tests.

Nésio Fernandes Secretary of State for Health “For smaller events, we recommend that the municipalities prepare conditions for the requirement of the vaccine passport in a very disciplined way. And that they ask for antigen testing. enforcement activities”

BED OCCUPANCY INCREASES, BUT STATE GUARANTEES SERVICE

The secretary said that Espírito Santo is experiencing a moment of acceleration in the curve of cases and the number of records should be greater than what was observed in previous waves in the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the increase in infected people, the new phase of the disease in the state should not raise the number of deaths to a level similar to that of 2020 and 2021. The “peak point” of the expansion of cases should occur in three weeks, according to Nésio Fernandes.

The occupation of beds reached stability in the last four days, informed the secretary. Despite the growth in occupation, the State has the possibility to expand the supply of beds in wards and Intensive Care Units.

“In three weeks, we can experience the maximum point of expansion of the curve of cases. We hope to experience a recovery from February onwards. The repercussion of deaths should not reach what we have seen before, when we did not have sufficient vaccination coverage. new wave should impact the outpatient system, with an increase in demand for tests and work certificates”, he says.

The secretary reinforced the request for the population of Espírito Santo to be vaccinated and complete the vaccine cycle, without delay in the second or third doses. He recalled that children began to be immunized in recent days, which should ensure even more protection.

Some elective surgeries may be suspended if there is a need to care for patients with Influenza or Covid-19. But the secretary said that the state is not evaluating the possibility of suspending all procedures.

