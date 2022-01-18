ES records another 11,500 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours

Photo: Disclosure





Espírito Santo recorded a new record of positive cases for covid-19 registered in 24 hours. According to the Covid-19 Panel, of the State Health Department, between this Sunday (16) and this Monday (17) another 11,522 cases were recorded. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, 673,284 confirmed cases in the state.

The previous record had been set last Monday (10), when the state had more than 7,400 cases registered in 24 hours..

Eight deaths from the disease were also recorded in Espírito Santo in 24 hours. As a result, the state 13,379 Covid-19 deaths recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. The panel also points out that 621,086 people managed to recover from the disease in the state.

The number of cases continues on an upward trend in Espírito Santo. Taking into account the last 14 days, the average number of cases grew by 725.7%. On the other hand, the average death rate is down 26.92% in the state.

Vila Velha surpasses Serra and becomes the municipality in ES with the highest number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic

Vila Velha surpassed, this Monday (17), Serra and became the municipality with the highest number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, accounted for 84,805 cases of the disease in the city.

Serra appears, now, occupying the second position in the ranking of infections, with 84,313 cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. Vitória remains in third place, with 75,214 confirmed disease records. in Cariacica, 54,014 cases were counted.

Vila Velha is also the municipality of Espírito Santo with the highest number of deaths caused by covid-19: 1,841. Serra is the second with the most deaths, registering 1,616, followed by Cariacica, with 1,476 and victory with 1,317 Deaths.

Also according to the panel, Jardim Camburi, in Vitória, remains the Espírito Santo neighborhood with the highest number of confirmed cases of the disease. all in all, 12,150 people have already been infected.

Praia da Costa, in Vila Velha, is the second neighborhood, with 9,981 cases. Jardim da Penha, also in the Capital, occupies third place, with 6,995.