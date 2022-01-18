Espionage, the new weapon of the hate cabinet – and other highlights – 01/17/2022

This is the online version for this Monday’s edition (1/17) of the Pra Beginr o Dia newsletter, its summary with the main news of the day. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them directly in your email, register here.

……………………………..

The name is scary enough: DarkMatter. The so-called dark matter is a nebulous Israeli company that supplies spy tools which the hate office, linked to Carlos Bolsonaro, wants to get its hands on. They are capable, for example, of hack computers and cell phones, without anyone noticing, and would be used to spy on opponents, journalists and critics in an election year. Jamil Chad and Lucas Valença trace the path of negotiation with DarkMatter, which passes through an aerospace fair in Dubai, and the conversation with another provider of spy programs, the Polus Tech.

……………………………..

electoral race

The phrase

Today, unfortunately, the country has again 20 million people going hungry, unemployment is huge and the forecasts are that our GDP will remain stagnant. They promised a “bridge to the future” that was in reality a leap into the abyss.

squid, commenting on an interview he gave to the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera

……………………………..

Alckmin doesn’t have “the slightest chance” of being Lula’s vice by the PSD, according to Gilberto Kassab, president of the party, who leaves the door ajar in case the former governor wants to join and run for government from Sao Paulo.

……………………………..

In the column Understanding Bolsonaro, Cesar Calejon explains why the Lula-Alckmin ticket scares Bolsonarism and part of the left.

……………………………..

Pandemic

The Ministry of Health, which was in no hurry to start vaccinating children, contracted urgently, avoiding bidding, a company without experience in the storage and distribution of immunizers. Give problem.

……………………………..

Pfizer delivered a few days earlier the second batch of vaccines for children, which was scheduled for the 20th. That’s another 1.2 million doses.

……………………………..

In 11 capitals, including São Paulo, the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 against covid begins today.

……………………………..

The number

3,541

It is the death toll on March 29, the deadliest day of the pandemic in 2021.

……………………………..

The phrase

It is necessary to explain to the “tiozão do pavé” that vaccines are safe and effective

Natalia Pasternak, microbiologist, considered one of the 100 most influential women in the world in 2021

……………………………..

THE self test of covid won an unusual poster boy: Bolsonaro, who in his social media profiles said that “the use of the self-test can guarantee the faster start of actions to interrupt the transmission chain”.

……………………………..

THE end of the pandemic is uncertain, but thanks to the advance of vaccination, 2022 will have fewer deaths, they say scientists.

……………………………..

Without having finished, the pandemic was already in Cracolândia, who got ahead and resumed the pre-covid level, with the routine of 24 hour lit pipes per day.

……………………………..

Rain for Brazil

Rescue of Marabá residents by the Municipal Civil Defense Image: Municipal Civil Defense

In maraba, 2,000 families were affected by floods. The Tocantins and Itacaiúnas rivers are six meters above the normal level. In Belo Horizonte, the rain opened a crater and blocked an avenue. In Nova Era, 140 km from the capital, a road, BR 381, had a section destroyed and was closed.

……………………………..

playpen

mischief of Bolsonaro yesterday: he dodged the security team and went out to ride a motorcycle, taking the opportunity to take a picture with 11 people on the way, all without mask.

……………………………..

For Eduardo Bolsonaro (03), the tennis 01, Novak Djokovic, became a world leader by opting for freedom (the refusal to take a vaccine against covid).

……………………………..

Bolsonarismo guru Olavo de Carvalho caught covid and canceled classes.

……………………………..

On the sly, the monitoring of Cerrad deforestationo has been reduced and is about to become unfeasible, says Rubens Valente.

……………………………..

around the world

Without Bolsonaro, with Paulo Guedes, the World Economic Forum this week is a series of virtual meetings on the state of the planet and the challenges for 2022. Jamil Chad talk about the event.

……………………………..

Ukraine said it had “evidence” that Russia was behind cyber attacks that affected websites of ministries and other government bodies on Friday.

……………………………..

Another major eruption was detected at a volcano in tonga yesterday. Three days earlier, another eruption unleashed waves of tsunami in the Pacific Ocean.

……………………………..

The gaucho Matias Tartiere has traveled more than 10,500 km on foot, through 23 countries, and dreams of completing the trip around the world. From Alaska (USA), he tells the story of the adventure.

……………………………..

through space

Sighted in São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Goiás and the Federal District, a meteor he did not respect the speed limit: he was traveling at almost 44,000 km/h.

……………………………..

small screen

Anitta kissed Hugo, her ‘new crush’, during ‘Domingão com Huck’ Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

With eyes closed, anita kissed the young man who had chosen among the three nominated by Juliette, Pocah and Giovanna Lancellotti for a painting of dating on tv at the Sunday with Huck. And he even asked his new crush out.

……………………………..

The actress died at the age of 64. Françoisa Forton, Maria Teresa Stupid Cupid, the Concheta, of kubanacan, to Simone, from The clone, to Gigi, from Love life, to Meg, from For love.

……………………………..

BBB 22

Premieres today. Do you already know the news?

……………………………..

This year’s champion will keep Fiat in the garage; see the cars that winners have already taken.

……………………………..

In his column on UOL, Mauricio Stycer talks about DirecTV’s notice of end of airing of One America News, the news channel of the far right, From April.

……………………………..

THE Pintadinha chicken, who would have thought, turned 15. Juliano Prado, one of the “fathers” of the animal, tells how it all started and says that the secret of success may be in music.

……………………………..

Good news

USP students and professors offer memory workshops for seniors.

……………………………..

world of the ball

Novak Djokovic arrived at Dubai Airport after all the controversy and being deported from Australia Image: LOREN ELLIOTT/REUTERS

Deported from Australia, the also disappointed Novak Djokovic arrived in the United Arab Emirates.

……………………………..

At cup, Santos advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory over Fluminense. Mirassol also advanced, making Bahia 5-1. See yesterday’s results and schedule for today’s games.