Even with all the measures, DM has an alarming prediction about Covid-19 in the cast

Fluminense, as NETFLU anticipated, confirmed the case of Covid-19 of goalkeeper Marcos Felipe. And the number 1 portal of the tricolor fans found that the medical department’s prediction regarding the coronavirus is alarming.

With another outbreak of the disease caused by the new variant Ômicron, the tricolor DM believes that, even with all the security measures taken by the club, practically the entire squad will have problems with Covid-19 until February.

In Fluminense, precautions are being taken. The club avoids agglomerations and the press is still prevented from attending the CT. The collective interviews of athletes, directors and coaching staff continue to be held via videoconference.

Marcos Felipe was the fifth tricolor player to catch Covid-19. Felipe Melo and Germán Cano contracted the disease even before appearing at the club. Luiz Henrique also took it and has already returned to work. Samuel Xavier is away.

With the new variant Ômicron, the cases have been much lighter, but the contagion is great. On the positive side is the fact that the isolation protocol varies between seven and ten days (at the beginning of the pandemic it was at least two weeks). The problem, however, is the possibility of losing players close to important matches. Fluminense takes Millonarios, from Colombia, for the second phase of Libertadores on February 22 (outside) and

March 1 (at home).