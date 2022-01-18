Even with Covid insurance, Brazilian tourists pay for quarantine on trips around the world

Taking out travel insurance for Covid may not guarantee a peaceful stay in the midst of the pandemic. Brazilian travelers who tested positive abroad and now need to comply with quarantine are being surprised by the denial of coverage by insurance companies for expenses related to the extension of stay.

Engineer Ananda Justino, 26, was preparing to return to Brazil when her fiance tested positive for Covid. They are in the Maldives, and the forecast of 14 days of quarantine represents an extra expense of more than R$ 25 thousand, as they will have to pay for two rooms, since her test was negative.

— We contracted specific insurance with Covid coverage from Vital Card because we had this concern. But, when we called, they said that they only cover in cases of hospital expenses and in a situation of body transfer. The policy, however, includes an extension of stay, extension and cancellation of the ticket. It does not cite restrictions,” says Ananda.

In the Maldives alone, counting on Ananda, there are currently ten Brazilians in quarantine. Among them, public servant Ana Paula Toríbio, 44, and her husband João Paulo, 42, both with Covid, who also had their stay extension coverage denied when activating the Assist Card.

The insurer claimed that it was a pandemic declared by the competent body, which would be an exclusion criterion. However, the couple took out specific coverage for Covid. According to Ana Paula, this information is not even included in the policy, but the insurance company claimed that it would be in the 200 pages of the general conditions of the contract:

— I made a spreadsheet with all the insurance available, and I only bought the Assist Card because it was right up front, very large, which covered Covid situations. It is untrue advertising. I noted exactly the question of extending the stay at the time of the contract. I just want my rights respected.

conflicting clauses

Excluding coverage due to an epidemic or pandemic is legal, according to a rule by Susep, the sector’s regulator. However, what cannot be are conflicting conditions in the contract, highlights Renata Reis, service coordinator at Procon-SP:

– It’s no use playing for the standard clause that existed before the pandemic. The advertising induces the consumer to hire the service thinking it is protected against cases related to Covid. Consumers need to report it.

Travel agent Heloisa Martinelli, from the company HypeTur, was also surprised by her clients’ reports of negative coverage:

— This information of “while Covid is declared as a pandemic, it is an event of exclusion in the general conditions”, should be explicit in my issuance system or in the policy.

In the case of lawyer Carina Ardito, 48, insurance company Travel Ace said she could not even claim the insurance because her test was negative, although local authorities have imposed quarantine on her for direct contact with her husband, who tested positive:

— I hired a travel insurance called Covid+, and the insurance company denied coverage and claims that the extension of stay, which is included in the policy, is not valid for Covid, only for sudden events, such as breaking the foot. But that’s not in the policy.

Lawyer Carolina Vesentini, from the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), emphasizes that clarity is an obligation of the company:

— The contract must be clear, objective and leave no doubt. There can be no abusive clause or one that makes pranks and misleads the consumer. That is, implying that it covers a certain item and then denying the same coverage.

The Consumer Defense Code (CDC) also establishes that the consumer may demand compliance with the obligation, under the terms of the offer, with the presentation of the material or advertising that led him to contract the service.

Company says inform

Sought, Assist Card claims to have sent the insurance policy to customers in which it claims to contain “the contracted coverage and its exclusions”. And it informs that it indicates with an asterisk the coverages that offer assistance for Covid-19 and that it has included a text warning about exclusions for “any other Epidemic(s) and Pandemic(s) that may be declared by the competent body”. Which would not justify the denial, say experts, as it is a conflicting clause.

Through a note, the National Federation of Private Pensions and Life (FenaPrevi) stated that the companies associated with it comply with all current regulations. And it oriented consumers to inform themselves in advance about the health protocols of the place of destination in order to better choose the coverage.

When contacted, insurers Vital Card and Travel Ace did not respond. Susep, the sector’s regulatory body, also did not respond. *With information from Jornal O Globo