Experts reinforce that completing the vaccine cycle is essential even for those who have already had Covid | National Journal

the advance of omicron variant caused many people to postpone the next dose of the vaccine against Covid. But complete immunization is essential even for those who have already been infected..

Doubt has become more frequent with the increase in cases.

“One of the most common questions I get from my patients when they are recovering from Covid, that scare is over, is when can I get vaccinated. Everyone wants to be vaccinated precisely because they have just experienced the disease. And the answer is exactly that: be sure to vaccinate yourself. Wait your turn, wait your deadline”, says infectious disease specialist Rosana Richtmann, a consultant for the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases.

THE Ministry of Health confirmed the guidance: those who have been infected by Covid-19 should postpone vaccination for at least four weeks after the onset of symptoms. Asymptomatic people should wait four weeks from the first positive PCR test.

“The immunity brought on by the infection alone can decrease rapidly, faster than the immunity given by the vaccine, and when you don’t even realize it, you are no longer protected by the immunity given by the infection”, explains geneticist Salmo Raskin, president of the scientific department. of genetics of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics.

Therefore, even for those who have already had an infection with the Covid virus, the vaccine is essential.

“It is a collective health pact, not just an individual one. Because then you have that collective action of the vaccine and the virus has nowhere to go, because everyone is vaccinated, everyone is immunized”, highlights Flávio da Fonseca, president of the Brazilian Society of Virology.

“The vaccinated person can even transmit the virus, but the viral load is much lower than the unvaccinated. So, once I am vaccinated, even if I get infected, the amount of virus that I will be able to contaminate the other is much lower than someone who is not vaccinated”, explains Rosana Richtmann.

In many ways, the protection offered by vaccines is far superior to the immunization that can result from an infection. A recent study of UK Health Agency among contaminated with the variant omicron shows that people vaccinated with three doses have an 88% reduction in the risk of hospitalization.

“There are several studies showing that, for example, people who were infected and then not vaccinated are five times more likely to be reinfected than people who were not infected and received two doses of the vaccine. Vaccination is much safer than getting infected. Not to mention the infection can risk the person’s life and the vaccine in no way. But if someone has already become infected, they should be vaccinated because then the person will have reached the highest degree of protection for hospitalization”, explains geneticist Salmo Raskin.