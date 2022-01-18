https://br.sputniknews.com/20220117/evento-extremamente-serio-suecia-investiga-voos-de-drones-sobre-usinas-nucleares-do-pais-21051413.html
‘Extremely serious event’: Sweden investigates drone flights over country’s nuclear plants
The Swedish Police are investigating unauthorized drone flights over several nuclear power plants on the territory of the Nordic country. 01.17.2022, Sputnik Brazil
2022-01-17T08:51-0300
2022-01-17T08:51-0300
2022-01-17T09:18-0300
Police confirmed that drones were observed over the Forsmark and Oskarshamn nuclear power plants. According to reports, these unmanned vehicles were also detected over the Ringshals plant and the Barseback facility adjacent to it, but there was no confirmation from police. According to police spokeswoman Petra Blomqvist, the first sighting of the object flying over Rosmark was made last Friday afternoon (14th) and lasted more than an hour. But there are no indications that the drone landed in the area of the plant. The police decided to treat the incidents as a special national incident, which implies a certain level of interconnection. There are currently no suspects in any of the cases, according to the police, who are investigating unauthorized access to protected infrastructure, as well as violations of the Civil Aviation Act. The Armed Forces were also informed about the police actions. The Swedish Defense Minister, Peter Hultqvist, emphasized that on previous occasions, drones had already been detected in several places under protection, in connection with military exercises. happens from time to time. We have also changed the legislation so that these types of drones can be shot down. Now the police must investigate," the minister told national broadcaster SVT. However, according to experts, Sweden's preparedness against drone strikes is insufficient."The work must be started before these events occur, not after," he added.According to unconfirmed information published in the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, these are large drones, possibly with gasoline engines. and rotor blades as in helicopters. Drones of this type can weigh more than 50 kilos, have a range of up to 200 kilometers and cost up to US$ 110 thousand (about R$ 607 thousand). For lighter drones, no license from the country's Transport Agency is required, as long as they are operated in sight, no more than 120 meters above the ground, never over crowds or protected premises.
Police confirmed that drones were observed over the Forsmark and Oskarshamn nuclear power plants. According to reports, these unmanned vehicles were also detected over the Ringshals power plant and the installation in Barseback, next to her, but there was no confirmation from the police.
According to police spokeswoman Petra Blomqvist, the first sighting of the flying object over Rosmark was made. last Friday afternoon (14th) and lasted over an hour. But there are no indications that the drone landed in the area of the plant.
“These are extremely serious events. We are investigating a possible connection,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.
The police decided to treat the incidents as a special national incident, which implies a certain level of interconnection.
The Swedish Defense Minister, Peter Hultqvist, emphasized that, on previous occasions, drones had already been detected in various places under protection, in connection with military exercises.
“We haven’t really adapted our way of looking at these kinds of events to today’s reality. We still think of the world as being at peace or at war,” professor at the Swedish National Defense College Hans Liwang told SVT.
“Work must be started before these events occur, not after,” he added.