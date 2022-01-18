Family of 32-year-old, hospitalized at HMI with suspicion of having Crohn’s disease, asks for help with treatment – News

Itaituba Municipal Hospital

The young Kelly de Mello Silva, 32 years old, is hospitalized in the(HMI), awaiting transfer to Out-of-Home Treatment (PDT), due to the fact that he has an undiagnosed disease that affects his intestines. According to the family, her health status is worrying and the transfer tourgent case.

Kelly was hospitalized for the first time at HMI on January 5, presenting some symptoms, when she spent 4 days in the hospital and was later discharged due to the risk offered by the hospital. She returned to her home, but felt sick and had to go back to the HMI and spent 7 days in the hospital again. After being discharged again, she returned home, but due to her health condition worsening, she had to return to the hospital, where she is currently hospitalized.

According to the family, Kelly has a distended abdomen and suffers from severe abdominal pain. However, from a Colonoscopy performed in a private hospital in the city, the doctors indicated the possibility that the young woman had Crohn’s disease, however, its diagnosis is still undefined. Currently, the young woman is fed through a nasogastric tube, used to remove gases that she may have in her stomach.

Due to the seriousness of her health and the lack of financial conditions to pay medical expenses in a private hospital, Kelly awaits transfer, through the PDT, to the Regional Hospital of the Lower Amazon (HRBA), in Santarm, so that you can receive the appropriate treatment.

(Photo: Personal Archive)

The young woman’s relatives ask for help so that they can maintain the expenses generated by Kelly’s situation, for treatment and other costs. To help, you can use PIX (cell phone): 93991360306, in the name of Kelson Mello, the young woman’s brother. The PIX number is the same number that can be used to contact Kelly’s family members.

Understand: Crohn’s disease and Distended Abdomen?

THE Crohn’s disease a serious inflammatory disease of the gastrointestinal tract. It predominantly affects the lower part of the small intestine (leon) and large intestine (clon), but can affect any part of the gastrointestinal tract. THE Crohn’s disease it usually causes diarrhea, abdominal pain, sometimes fever, and rectal bleeding. Loss of appetite and subsequent weight loss may also occur. Symptoms can range from mild to severe, but in general, people with Crohn’s disease can lead an active and productive life. THE Crohn’s disease chronic.

The distended abdomen consists of a swelling in the abdominal region or an increase in the volume of the abdomen caused by the presence of some substance inside it, such as gas, liquid or solid. This symptom can be noticed only through observation. The belly is visibly swollen, which can be a nuisance for those who suffer from the problem.

Source: Portal Giro