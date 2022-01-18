Family say goodbye to Françoise Forton and widower pays tribute: ‘My love’

Friends and family of Fraçoise Forton, attended the wake of the actress on Monday morning (17). Known for works in “O Clone” and “Por Amor”, the artist died at the age of 64 due to cancer.

Co-workers of the actress were present at the time of condolences. “She was a very important figure for our class, for our history. When I started, I remember her a lot in ‘Estúpido Cupido’. A warrior of art, a person who will be greatly missed”, said Marcelo Serrado for TV Globo.

Arlete Salles also offered her solidarity. “I came here to say goodbye to Françoise, this sweet person, dear, this beautiful actress who beautified the stages with her vocation. Her work in cinema, theater and TV was beautiful, she shone in all these spaces. moment of sadness. At these times I don’t know very well how to express myself in these difficult moments. We will never understand this mystery that involves death”, said the actress.

Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The widower, Eduardo Barata, was comforted by friends during the ceremony. On social media, he paid tribute to the actress, where he repeated the expression “Meu Amor” five times. In the comments of the publication, names like Emanuelle Araújo and Lucélia Santos left words of comfort for the theatrical producer.