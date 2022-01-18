Faustão in the Band: celebrities congratulate Fausto Silva on the premiere of the program
Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News 6 Views
Already the comedian Marcelo Adnet praised Faustão’s talent. “You are a monster. What a genius,” he declared.
Check the messages:
Luciano Huck, presenter
Marcelo Adnet, comedian
Sabrina Sato, presenter
Tiago Leifert, presenter
See photos from the show’s premiere
Photo gallery
Faustão in the Band: see the photos of the debut with Alexandre Pires, Seu Jorge and Zeca Pagodinho
1/11
João Guilherme dances to the sound of Alexandre Pires and Seu JorgeRodrigo Moraes/Band
Faustão, João Guilherme and Anne Lottermann welcome Zeca PagodinhoRodrigo Moraes/Band
Faustão named his auditorium João Jorge SaadRodrigo Moraes/Band
Alexandre Pires and Seu Jorge are together on the “Irmãos” tourRodrigo Moraes/Band
Alexandre Pires says there is no voice like Seu JorgeRodrigo Moraes/Band
Seu Jorge is a guest on Faustão’s first program in return to BandRodrigo Moraes/Band
The premiere program takes place on January 17Rodrigo Moraes/Band
Faustão invites a big team to the debut of the BandRodrigo Moraes/Band
João Guilherme, son of Faustão, and Anne Lottermann are cast in the programRodrigo Moraes/Band
Faustão returns to the Band after 34 yearsRodrigo Moraes/Band
Faustão and Zeca Pagodinho at the show’s premiereRodrigo Moraes/Band
Check Also
The “Big Brother Brasil 22” finally started, but not all participants entered the house together. …