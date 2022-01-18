Faustão in the Band: celebrities congratulate Fausto Silva on the premiere of the program

Photo gallery

Faustão in the Band: see the photos of the debut with Alexandre Pires, Seu Jorge and Zeca Pagodinho

João Guilherme dances to the sound of Alexandre Pires and Seu JorgeRodrigo Moraes/Band

Faustão, João Guilherme and Anne Lottermann welcome Zeca PagodinhoRodrigo Moraes/Band

Faustão named his auditorium João Jorge SaadRodrigo Moraes/Band

Alexandre Pires and Seu Jorge are together on the “Irmãos” tourRodrigo Moraes/Band

Alexandre Pires says there is no voice like Seu JorgeRodrigo Moraes/Band

Seu Jorge is a guest on Faustão’s first program in return to BandRodrigo Moraes/Band

The premiere program takes place on January 17Rodrigo Moraes/Band

Faustão invites a big team to the debut of the BandRodrigo Moraes/Band

João Guilherme, son of Faustão, and Anne Lottermann are cast in the programRodrigo Moraes/Band

Faustão returns to the Band after 34 yearsRodrigo Moraes/Band