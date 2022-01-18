Faustão makes Band surpass Record and SBT in the audience and ‘pins’ Globo in debut program – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Twitter TV Band/Reproduction Faustão received guests on his debut program on Band

Faustão’s debut in Band was a success with audience and positive repercussion on social networks on Monday night (17). The program was attended by guests and made the broadcaster surpass competitors SBT and Record in Ibope data.

Back at TV Bandeirantes, Faustão received the singers Zeca Pagodinho, Alexandre Pires and Seu Jorge, leveraging the broadcaster’s audience numbers, being only behind Globo with Jornal Nacional, the most watched in the country at this time.

According to figures from Ibope, at 20:32, Band reached 7.6 points in the audience, while Jornal da Record hit 7.3 and SBT’s soap opera Carinha de Anjo reached 5.8 points.

For more than an hour, Faustão occupied the first place in the Trending Topics of Twitter Brazil, with thousands of internet users reflecting the program’s debut in the “new old” house.

The program Faustão na Band will be shown daily, from Monday to Friday, at 8:30 pm.

pinned the Globe

When opening the program last night, Faustão pinned Rede Globo, where he spent 32 years of his career.

Fausto Silva said that he is back at the “house of his heart”, in addition to having praised the auditorium named after João Jorge Saad, with capacity for 500 people.

“I am proud to inaugurate the largest auditorium in Brazil”, emphasized Faustão.