Faustão’s replacement, Huck breaks protocol and sends a message to the veteran

Luciano Huck broke protocol and sent a message to Fausto Silva, who debuts his daily program on Band this Monday (17). The current headliner of Globo’s Sundays recalled his trajectory with the ex-Domingão and wished the presenter luck.

“May this new cycle bring a lot of happiness to the whole family”, said Huck when sharing an image in which he hugs Silva. According to Angélica’s husband, the photo was captured in 2018 by Luciana Cardoso, Faustão’s wife.

In the record, published on the Globo contractor’s social networks, Huck explained that he keeps this image with affection: “Photo that I love.

On Instagram, Huck took advantage of the date and left a message for Tadeu Schmidt, who will also debut in charge of Big Brother Brasil 22 tonight. “Good luck, Tadeu. May your new cycle bring you lots of happiness, and I’ll be watching in the front row. I love BBB”, wrote Huck.

Faustão na Band premieres this Monday (17), at 8:30 pm, on Band. At 10:15 pm, Globo premieres the 22nd season of Big Brother Brasil.

