Fausto gets a good luck message from Luciano Huck

New owner of the time slot of the extinct “Domingão do Faustão”, presenter Luciano Huck, 50, expressed himself tonight to wish good luck to Fausto Silva, 71, at the premiere of the program “Faustão na Band”.

Through Instagram, Huck posted a photo giving Faustão a hug and wished him ‘much happiness’ in his new professional cycle.

“Photo that I love. Taken in 2018 by Luciana Cardoso [mulher de Faustão]. That today I share symbolizing a loving hug of good luck to my dear friend Fausto. May this new cycle bring much happiness to the whole family,” Huck wrote.

In the comments, fans of the presenter of “Domingão com Huck” (Rede Globo) melted by the click of the famous side by side.

“What a duo”, wrote presenter Fernanda Gentil. “Icons”, commented Dennis DJ. “Two legends!”, recorded a third fan.

Angelica, Hulk’s wife, also made a point of leaving a message in the photo with praise for Fausto Silva. “Always a lot of light, dear Fausto”, he posted.

Marcos Mion, who runs “Caldeirão”, and comedian Marcelo Adnet also celebrated Fausto Silva’s debut in Band.

Damn it! There’s a Sunday on our Monday! 😂 Seeing Fausto holding the microphone with the collar with bad lyrics crushed there gives a peace in the heart… — Marcos Mion (@marcosmion) January 18, 2022

Fausto Silva, you are a monster

what a giant — Marcelo Adnet (@MarceloAdnet) January 18, 2022

Look from the times of “Domingão do Faustão”

Faustão finally debuted in Band after more than three decades at Globo. However, if the program is new, the look not so much.

The presenter wore a sweatshirt with the print of a rottweiler — the same image seen on a t-shirt in “Domingão do Faustão”, in March 2019.

The piece worn today by the presenter costs, converting to real, just over R$ 5 thousand and is from the Givenchy brand.