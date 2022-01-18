Federal civil servants protest in front of the Central Bank in Brasília | Federal District

Federal public servants made a demonstration, this Tuesday (18), in Brasília, to ask for career restructuring and salary adjustment. Protesters protested in front of the Central Bank’s headquarters building, in Setor Bancário Sul.

The president of the National Union of Employees of the Central Bank, Fábio Faiad, informed that the category seeks readjustment of 26.3%. According to him, the index is retroactive to the years 2019 to 2021 – period of government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – and also considers the estimate of inflation for 2022, according to the financial market.

This Tuesday (18), Vice President Hamilton Mourão said that the budget space to grant raises to different categories of servers is “too small” (see further below). Asked about the demonstration, the Central Bank said it would not comment.

The act started at 10 am and did not cause any impact on traffic. Protesters carried banners over the “salary freeze” and asked for respect for public service.

Federal civil servants demonstrate in front of the Central Bank in Brasília

Resignation of servers and readjustment of police officers

Other categories, such as employees of regulatory agencies and the Federal Revenue, also participate in the protest. The demonstration is part of a package of claims that brings together federal employees, convened by the National Permanent Forum for Typical State Careers (Fonacate).

In December, Federal Revenue officials surrendered their leadership positions in protest against the Union Budget approved at the end of last year. The resignation of the jobs took place after Bolsonaro defends, and includes in the budget, a salary increase for federal police officers, with an authorized allocation of R$ 1.7 billion.

The reaction of the unserved sectors began hours after the text was approved by the National Congress. The resources approved in the budget so far will be used for the restructuring and increase in remuneration for the following careers:

Federal police

Federal Highway Police

National Penitentiary Department

Space ‘too small’ for readjustments

Vice President Hamilton Mourão said this Tuesday (18) that the budgetary space to grant increases to different categories of civil servants is “very small” and that President Jair Bolsonaro still hasn’t hit the hammer on the readjustment to health and safety agents.

At the end of 2021, Congress approved the Federal Budget with a reserve of BRL 1.7 billion for readjustment to police careers and the forecast of an increase in BRL 800 million for the cost of the readjustment of the salary floor for community health agents and agents to combat endemic diseases.

“I don’t even know if the president will grant that [aumento para segurança e saúde]. Let’s wait. The president hasn’t hit the hammer on that yet and the budget space is very small,” he said.

Asked about the extension of the increase to other careers, Mourão said that “there is no room in the budget for this”.