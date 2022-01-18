Federal civil servants shutdown: what they want

– Federal servers promise stoppage for this Tuesday (18)

*) Federal civil servants promise demonstrations and a strike this Tuesday, the 18th. The reason is financial: they demand replacement of inflationary losses.

Federal servants intend to carry out acts in front of the Central Bank and the Ministry of Economy, in Brasília. In the capitals, the protests must occur according to the local mobilization of the entities.

This movement ended up gaining more strength after the government’s nod to just a few categories of public service linked to public security, such as the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen).

This episode of 15 Minutes podcast talks about what this shutdown of federal servers should look like, the workers’ claims and whether or not it might lead to a general strike. The guest to speak on the subject is the Isabelle Barone, from the Economics section of Gazeta do Povo. She is following the theme.

***

The 15 Minutes podcast is a space for discussion of important issues, always with analysis and the participation of the team of journalists from Gazeta do Povo. From Monday to Friday, in a light and dynamic way, with the duration that fits in the rush of your day. Presentation is by journalist Márcio Miranda.

***

Datasheet: ’15 minutes’, Gazeta do Povo news podcast #Presentation and script: Marcio Miranda; content direction: Rodrigo Fernandes; production team: Maria Eduarda Scroccaro mounting: Leonardo Bechtloff; distribution strategy: Marcus Ayres.