Federal Court prohibits Bolsonaro from using the term “leprosy” in his speeches

To avoid psychological shocks to people with the disease, the 3rd Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro banned, this Saturday (1/15), the Union, including President Jair Bolsonaro, from using the term “leprosy” and its derivatives to refer to leprosy. The fine for non-compliance is R$ 50 thousand per day.

Jair Bolsonaro disrespected Law 9010/1995, said Federal Justice of Rio

The Movement for the Reintegration of People with Leprosy (Morhan), represented by the lawyer Carlos Nicodemus, filed a lawsuit to question the fact that Bolsonaro referred to the disease as “leprosy”, which is prohibited by Law 9010/1995.

In December 2021, during a speech made in Chapecó, in the interior of Santa Catarina, the president said that “those who have read or seen films from that time, when Christ was born, the great evil of that moment was leprosy. The leper was isolated, distance from him Today, we have leprosy too, he continues, but the world didn’t end at that moment”.

According to Morhan, the term “leprosy” has a discriminatory and stigmatizing content in relation to people affected by leprosy and their families, who in the past were subjected to isolation and compulsory hospitalization in colony hospitals.

In his decision, federal judge Fabio Tenenblat pointed out that Law 9010/1995, by prohibiting the use of the term “leprosy”, represented a significant advance in the fight against discrimination and prejudice, in line with the provisions of article 3, subsection IV, of the Constitution.

As Bolsonaro’s statement was recorded by TV Nacional do Brasil, there is no doubt that the president disrespected Law 9,010/1995, highlighted the judge.

He also said that there is a danger of damage to justify the provisional guardianship, “considering the historical debt that society has with people affected by leprosy and, more than that, the psychological shocks caused by the use of stigmatizing and discriminatory terms by public authorities “.

Process 5133561-31.2021.4.02.5101