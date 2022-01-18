Federal Servants Take a Stoppage Due to Salary Increase

About 50 categories of federal public servants perform acts this Tuesday (18), in Brasília, to ask for a salary increase of up to 28%. In the morning, around 300 protesters gathered in front of the Central Bank, according to BC’s own estimates. In the afternoon, there will be another act in front of the Ministry of Economy.

The servers ask for salary replacement for the accumulated inflation since the last adjustment, a percentage that varies from 20% to 28%, depending on the category. In total, approximately 1 million servers would benefit.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, Fonacate (Permanent National Forum for Typical State Careers) states that 80% of civil servants have accumulated inflationary losses since 2017, and 20% have accumulated losses since 2019.

While the Palácio do Planalto does not hit the hammer, several demonstrations have been organized for the end of the month, in case the demands of unionists are not met.

wanted by UOL, the BC said it will not comment on the demonstrations. Vice President Hamilton Mourão said today that there is room in the 2022 Budget to grant an increase, but that President Jair Bolsonaro “has not yet hit the hammer” on the promise to at least benefit the police.

What do servers want?

All categories advocate salary increases in general. But the details vary.

BC officials ask, according to Fabio beech, president of Sinal (National Union of Central Bank Employees):

Readjustment of 26.3%, in addition to restructuring the careers of analysts and technicians at the agency;

Change in the pension plan of Central Bank employees;

Recognition of activities as State activities.

The other categories ask for:

Federal police officers and Depen (National Penitentiary Department) employees: restructuring of careers, with salary readjustment without defined percentage;

restructuring of careers, with salary readjustment without defined percentage; Judiciary: readjustment of 28%, which represents the losses with inflation since 2017;

readjustment of 28%, which represents the losses with inflation since 2017; Diplomats and other categories: increase by the inflation accumulated in the Bolsonaro government, since 2019, of 19.99%;

increase by the inflation accumulated in the Bolsonaro government, since 2019, of 19.99%; IRS: regulation of the category’s efficiency bonus and recomposition of budget cuts.

18.Jan.2022 – Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, was the target of criticism in protest of civil servants for salary increase, in Brasília Image: Weudson Oliveira/UOL

Servers react after Bolsonaro promises raise only to police

The pressure for increases intensified at the end of 2021, when President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signaled that he would give an increase to categories linked to public security, an important electoral base for the president. There are about 45,000 federal police officers, federal highway police officers and penal agents.

The promise displeased Revenue officials, causing the handing over of 1,300 leadership positions in the agency since last month. Afterwards, the movement spread to employees of other bodies, such as the BC.

The 2022 budget law allocates R$ 1.7 billion to increase civil servants, but the text does not define who will benefit. The servers mobilized today argue that the readjustments should extend to all federal employees.

The president has until Friday (21) to sanction the Budget, deciding where the R$ 1.7 billion will go.

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, was the target of criticism in a protest by civil servants for a salary increase, in Brasília. Image: Weudson Ribeiro/UOL

Negotiation

“We hope that the government will open a negotiation table to receive our requests and give effective answers on how much this recomposition could be materialized”, said Rudinei Marques, president of Fonacate (Permanent National Forum for Typical State Careers). The entity represents 20% of all federal employees.

In order to contain the strike movement, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has been trying to convince Bolsonaro to back off from his promise to privilege police officers in the readjustment plan, as government interlocutors reported to the newspaper. UOL.

Internally, the assessment is that a general strike would imply greater damage to the government than the failure to fulfill the promise that the president made to his base in the PF.

Servers make stoppage for salary increase, in Brasilia Image: Weudson Ribeiro/UOL

“The suggestion is that no federal servant has a salary readjustment this year. Don’t give anything to anyone,” said a government congressman. “The president has the best of intentions, but if Bolsonaro gives in, he will be pressured to give it to everyone else.”

Contrary to Guedes, Bolsonaro had promised in November last year an increase for all categories in 2022, if the PEC dos Precatórios, which opened more than R$90 billion in budget space this year, was approved. But calculations by the Independent Fiscal Institution of the Senate show that for every 1 percentage point of linear adjustment for the approximately 600 thousand federal servants, the cost is, on average, R$ 3.5 billion to the public coffers.

‘Justified’ protest

In the opinion of deputy Rogério Correia (PT-MG), coordinator of the Public Service Mixed Parliamentary Front in the National Congress, today’s demonstration in Brasília is justified.

“The idea, from now on, is to carry out a civil servants’ strike in defense of public services in Brazil”, he told the UOL.

“The government provides for a readjustment only for the police category, leaving out the other sectors. This is absurd because servers have been without readjustment for almost 5 years. There is a lot of salary variation between the various categories and a unification process needs to be carried out to balance the problem”, highlighted the PT.

Discrepancy

Data organized by IPEA (Institute of Applied Economic Research) show that the average salary of a federal executive servant is R$3,900 — or 65% of the average salary of a Legislative employee (R$6,000). This amount, in turn, is half of what a civil servant in the Judiciary earns on average (R$ 12,000).

The imbalance also appears between the levels of the federation: municipal civil servants have an average salary of BRL 2,900 – or 57% of the salary of BRL 5,000 of a state civil servant, which in turn is equivalent to 55% of the average salary of BRL 9,200 from a federal employee.

Bolsonaro, Lira and Guedes were criticized in protest by civil servants for salary increase, in Brasilia Image: Weudson Ribeiro/UOL

timing is not ideal

For the leader of Citizenship in the Chamber, Alex Manente (SP), this is not the best time to respond to the demands of public servants for a salary increase.

“All categories need to be valued. It is inappropriate, at the current moment, when Brazil is going through several difficulties, for us to talk about a total readjustment for civil servants. We need to recover the economy, make it able to generate a chain of development and, from there, give salary readjustments”, he said.

Among the categories privileged by Bolsonaro in his salary readjustment forecast in 2022, PF delegates have an initial salary of R$ 23,600, according to data from the Statistical Panel of Personnel of the Ministry of Economy. Agents can earn up to R$18,600. Road police officers have salaries that can reach R$ 16,500.

The salary of Revenue auditors, who at the beginning of their careers earn R$ 21 thousand, can reach R$ 30.3 thousand. Other elite categories, such as BC employees, who can earn from R$7,200 to R$27,300; and diplomats —who earn from R$19.1 thousand to R$27.3 thousand. The last readjustment for these classes was in 2019.

Linear increase may compromise bet on amendments

A 5% salary adjustment for the approximately 600,000 federal employees would cause a permanent annual cost of R$15 billion to the public coffers, according to IFI calculations. If Bolsonaro decides to grant the readjustments, cuts in other areas will be necessary.

This is because the government does not have the budgetary space to raise expenditures even further this year.

One of the targets of the cuts could be parliamentary amendments, resources released by the federal government, with an eye on overcoming resistance in Congress and approving projects.

Another possibility would be to cut expenses related to Bolsonaro’s promises and that would be accommodated within the resources released by the PEC dos Precatórios.

Among them, there is the aid to truck drivers and the gas voucher.

In addition to increasing the value of Auxílio Brasil, the president wants to pay a subsidy for the value of the gas cylinder to poor families and plans to grant the so-called “diesel grant” to 750,000 truck drivers.

Therefore, almost all of this money to be released with the PEC is intended to strengthen Bolsonaro’s candidacy for reelection.

In the opinion of the feral deputy professor Israel, the eye act is a response to the Planalto’s policies.

“The government takes money from the middle class, from public servants, and applies it to amendments without using any criteria. It is a government that makes incorrect investment choices. The president takes willful actions without listening to his own team.”

Embed w/ autoplay: