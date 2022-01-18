Fernanda Paes Leme is discharged from hospital after health problems

– Continues after announcement –

Fernanda Paes Leme took to social media to share good news with followers.

Fernanda Paes Leme goes to tears after revealing her personal life

On her Instagram profile, the actress tried to reassure fans by revealing that she was discharged, after spending two days in the hospital, due to a health problem that left everyone worried. Last Monday, the 17th, the actress explained that she needed to be hospitalized after feeling sick with cramps and vomiting.

“I’m home now” She started making everyone calmer.

And continued to say thank you. “I came to thank you and tell you that everything is fine. It was an inflammation in the intestine, apparently because of something I ate.”

“I have irritable bowel syndrome, and a few years ago it got a lot worse. I think she comes and goes, too. Still waiting for the test results, but I believe nothing will change. That’s it, bummer, but nothing more serious.”, she said.

Recently, the actress revealed on her Instagram that she was hospitalized after feeling sick. According to the actress, soon the medical team had the suspicion that it could be appendicitis, but after exams the condition was ruled out.

“I thought I had colic yesterday morning, I even posted here a picture with the hot water bottle. But the pain increased, I vomited a lot and went to the hospital”... Keep reading.