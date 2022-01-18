FIFA uses 3-3-4 in selection of the year and becomes the butt of jokes; Look

One of the curiosities of FIFA The Best, the annual event of the main football entity that took place this afternoon, was the selection of the year released to the public.

This is because the vote for the “ideal team” was carried out by more than 20,000 players around the world, unlike what happened in the individual awards, in which journalists participated. Given this, viewers noticed some distortions.

The first “strange” fact was the presence of the goalkeeper Donnarumma, who lost to Mendy in the category of best goalkeeper of the year. The Italian, Eurocup champion with his national team, was part of the 11 athletes of the year.

Another factor that sparked the confusion was the absence of Salah, from Liverpool, who was one of three finalists for the award for the best player in the world – alongside Messi and Lewandowski.

Finally, the “unusual” formation of 3-3-4 for the assembly of the team became the target of jokes by the fans. Without full-backs, the team has two strikers (Haaland and Lewandowski) and the duo Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo in the offensive sector. For some Brazilians, by the way, the daring tactic was to “accommodate” the Portuguese from Manchester United on the list.

The selection was as follows: Donnarumma; Alaba, Ruben Dias and Bonucci; Jorginho, Kante and De Bruyne; Cristiano Ronaldo, Haaland, Lewandoski and Messi.

See some reactions:

3-3-4 in the FIFA Year Selection Who marks? the opponent — red, white and black (@nailliW__) January 17, 2022

I will never understand these awards! Salah is in the top 3 but not in the selection of the 11 best lol ?????????? — Mariana’s father 💜 (@gabrieleusebio) January 17, 2022

3-3-4 JUST TO PUT THE CRISTIANO RONALDO KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK — Christopher Santana (@Chrissantana22) January 17, 2022

A strange stop at the awards was salah is in the top 3 and is not among the 11 in the said best team, meaning 0 to have halland and Cristiano in the team and not have one of the 3 best, as mendy was the best goalkeeper and in the selection the donnarumma … Go figure. — zRogerio (@souzajesusroge1) January 17, 2022

THEY PUT A 3-3-4 IN THE BEST AND YOU COMPLAIN’ ABOUT JAIR VENTURA’S 4-2-4 😂😂😂😂😂 (I don’t agree with Bonucci, okay?) — Another Santos fan 🤍🖤🐬 (@felipe_sfc5) January 17, 2022

Salah 3rd best player in the world and not in the selection of the best in the world, very good 👏🏻👏🏻 — Guilherme Henrique (@GuiBaiano10) January 17, 2022