File 81: Meet the new Netflix horror series

Last Friday (14) the horror series File 81 debuted on Netflix and caught the attention of streaming subscribers. The plot is based on the eponymous podcast created by Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell, which was a hit at the time of its launch in 2016.

The series is Netflix’s new horror bet and follows Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), an archivist who agrees to restore damaged 1994 videotapes at his new job. There, he realizes he’s actually reconstructing director Melody Pendras’ (Dina Shihabi) investigative documentary about a dangerous cult.

From there, Turner finds himself increasingly involved with the history of the tapes and, consequently, more obsessed with finding out what really happened to Melody. “As the series unfolds in these two timelines, the two characters form a mysterious connection, and he becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying outcome she suffered 25 years ago,” reads the series’ official synopsis.

positive reception

So far, the production has 95% approval from specialized critics and 70% audience acceptance in Rotten Tomatoes. On IMDb, the series is rated 7.5. On social media, the series has gained more and more repercussion:

Stop everything you’re doing and go watch “file 81” on Netflix because these series are too good and only have 8 episodes. pic.twitter.com/iC2KlweqZU — Erick Matheus (@okamiden_) January 16, 2022

Watching File 81 on netflix and feeling a vibe from The Ring pic.twitter.com/5kia0q34H0 — Sara from Tiktok ???? (@saraskroom) January 14, 2022

People what to say about File 81? I loved it is a mysterious series that holds you until the end. And I say more, it is a fusion of the series: Dark and Stranger Things with the movie The Entity. #file81 pic.twitter.com/2FC5CFAIeH — Loading Series (@loadingseriess) January 16, 2022

I started watching File 81 with anticipation down there and now I have my tinfoil hat and a thousand theories (and loving it so far) pic.twitter.com/SHTNgesQvc — Armando Toda ?? (@armandotoda) January 16, 2022

file 81 one of the best horror/thriller productions I’ve ever seen, and I think they all suck — git commit -m “AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH” (@mullirow) January 17, 2022

weight team

The series is executive produced by big names, including James Wan and Michael Clear of Atomic Monster (responsible for Invocation of Evil), Antoine Douaihy (Panic), Paul Harris Boardman (Deliver us from evil) and Rebecca Thomas (Weird stuff). The showrunner of the series is Rebecca Sonnenshine, also responsible for the boys and The Vampire Diaries.

The cast includes Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi, Ariana Neal, Evan Jonigkeit, Julia Chan, Matt McGorry and Martin Donovan.

Playback/Netflix

2nd season

Since it debuted in the Netflix catalogue, File 81 ranked in the top 10 on the platform. With the growing success, many users are already wondering if the plot should gain new chapters in a second season. However, Netflix and the series’ team have not commented on a possible renewal.