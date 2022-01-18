File 81: Meet the new Netflix horror series

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on File 81: Meet the new Netflix horror series 6 Views

Image from: File 81: Meet the new Netflix horror series

Image: Playback/Netflix

Last Friday (14) the horror series File 81 debuted on Netflix and caught the attention of streaming subscribers. The plot is based on the eponymous podcast created by Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell, which was a hit at the time of its launch in 2016.

The series is Netflix’s new horror bet and follows Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), an archivist who agrees to restore damaged 1994 videotapes at his new job. There, he realizes he’s actually reconstructing director Melody Pendras’ (Dina Shihabi) investigative documentary about a dangerous cult.

From there, Turner finds himself increasingly involved with the history of the tapes and, consequently, more obsessed with finding out what really happened to Melody. “As the series unfolds in these two timelines, the two characters form a mysterious connection, and he becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying outcome she suffered 25 years ago,” reads the series’ official synopsis.

positive reception

So far, the production has 95% approval from specialized critics and 70% audience acceptance in Rotten Tomatoes. On IMDb, the series is rated 7.5. On social media, the series has gained more and more repercussion:

weight team

The series is executive produced by big names, including James Wan and Michael Clear of Atomic Monster (responsible for Invocation of Evil), Antoine Douaihy (Panic), Paul Harris Boardman (Deliver us from evil) and Rebecca Thomas (Weird stuff). The showrunner of the series is Rebecca Sonnenshine, also responsible for the boys and The Vampire Diaries.

The cast includes Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi, Ariana Neal, Evan Jonigkeit, Julia Chan, Matt McGorry and Martin Donovan.

Playback/NetflixPlayback/Netflix

2nd season

Since it debuted in the Netflix catalogue, File 81 ranked in the top 10 on the platform. With the growing success, many users are already wondering if the plot should gain new chapters in a second season. However, Netflix and the series’ team have not commented on a possible renewal.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Maíra Cardi creates 24-hour ‘army’ to monitor Arthur Aguiar · TV News

Maíra Cardi was thrilled with the entry of Arthur Aguiar in Big Brother Brasil 22 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved