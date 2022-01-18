Financial market revises GDP up and sees higher inflation in 2022 and 2023

The forecast for the economy’s progress this year rose to 0.29% after three weeks of decline, while expectations for the IPCA move away from the target ceiling.

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil Financial market research raised forecast for GDP and inflation for this year and 2023



The financial market revised upward the expectation for the advance of the economy and the inflation this year and in 2023, according to forecasts published in Focus Bulletin this Monday, 17th. After three weeks of decline, the estimate for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022 it rose to 0.29%, slightly above the projection of 0.28% of the previous edition. For next year, the median of the survey carried out by the Central Bank (BC) with more than a hundred institutions indicated an increase of 1.75%. Last week, the projection for the increase in activities was 1.7%. For 2021, Focus expects a rise of 4.5% of GDP.

The expectation for the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the official indicator of domestic inflation, this year accelerated to 5.09%, from a forecast of 5.03% last week. The new forecast moves away from the target level of 3.5% pursued by the BC, with a margin of 1.5% up or down, that is, between 2% and 5%. If confirmed, it will be the second year in a row that the IPCA breaks the ceiling. In 2021, the index closed with a rise of 10.06%, well above the target of 3.75%, with an allowable variation of 2.25% and 5.25%. For next year, the BC survey pointed to an increase of 3.4%, against the expectation of 3.36% last week. Next year, the monetary authority should pursue the target of 3.25%, with limits of 1.75% and 4.75%.

Despite the advance in expectations for inflation, the market kept the forecast for the Selic at 11.75% per year in 2022 and 8% in 2023. interest rate ended 2021 with a rise of 9.25%, the highest level since 2017. The monetary authority contracted a new increase of 1.5 percentage points at the first meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) this year, scheduled for February 1st and 2nd. Last month, the BC stated that the maintenance of the climb should reach 11.75% throughout 2022, and that the Selic should end the year at 11.25%. BC president Roberto Campos Neto, however, said he does not know what the rate will be at the end of the upswing cycle.

Analysts also maintained the expectation of the dollar to R$ 5.60 at the end of this year. For 2023, the expectation is that the US currency will close at R$ 5.46. The exchange closed 2021 quoted at R$ 5.57, with an accumulated devaluation of 7.3% – the fifth year in a row that the dollar is above the real. The currency opened the week with no defined direction, quoted at around R$ 5.50.