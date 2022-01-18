Find out about foods that can help with treatment.

A new wave of cases of Covid-19 arrived in Brazil after the discovery of the Ômicron variant. In addition to following all medical recommendations, those who have the disease and want to get rid of it as soon as possible need to bet on a healthier eating.

“Diet, more specifically nutrition, is part of Covid’s therapeutic scheme. The immune system’s response will be better according to our nutritional balance”, explains nutritionist Daniel Magnoni, president of Imem (Institute of Metabolism and Nutrition).

Foods that are too fatty or with too much salt and carbohydrates, such as bread, pasta, and sweets, are considered low in nutrition, says Magnoni.

“Necessarily, those who have Covid do not need to reduce carbs, but this reduction can help the body in general, avoiding obesity, for example. There is no direct impact, but we need to avoid high-calorie foods and replace them with others, more nutritious and with more proteins, which help in the formation of white blood cells and antibodies”, he says.

Hydration is another recommendation of the nutritionist to fight the disease. According to him, it is recommended to consume 2 to 3 liters of water a day. “Hydration is very important to improve the exit of the infection, if you are not hydrated, you do not cough properly, which makes it difficult to eliminate secretions”, he details.

Foods to add to your routine

The specialist lists some foods that should be included in the routine by those who want to help the body fight Covid-19. See what they are:

3 liters of liquid per day;

1 to 2 eggs per day;

2 jars of unsweetened yogurt a day;

3 fruits a day;

Low carb and at least 150 grams of protein (chicken, fish, meat) at lunch and dinner;

Vegetables, rice in moderate quantity and/or fried or boiled potatoes (in small quantities) as an accompaniment.

Even for those who have not contracted the virus, the action of a balanced diet is very important. In addition to improving your quality of life, it helps to strengthen the body in case of an eventual infection.