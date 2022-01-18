Find out how you can access WhatsApp Web on more than one computer

Since last year, the instant messaging platform WhatsApp announced that it would provide simultaneous access from the same account on up to four different computers. Currently, it is already possible to access the platform through the computer through WhatsApp Web. However, it is necessary that the cell phone is close and at the same time connected to the internet.

As disclosed by Grupo Meta, which controls Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, up to four devices will be able to access the platform. Also according to what was announced, with the use of the original device of the account, it is possible to connect up to four devices and the cell phone does not need to have an internet connection. This feature will follow the same connection mode it currently has for WhatsApp Web, the difference being that it will be updated with the “Multiple Devices” function.

Even with the cell phone unloaded, it will be possible to access the computer, which must be previously authorized. Security also follows end-to-end encryption. It is possible to list the connected devices and disconnect when necessary. It is important to note that the history of messages deleted from a particular device does not delete from the others.

Thus, it is important to monitor usage for privacy. This feature is a tool that can be used by people who use WhatsApp at work, for example, when there is a need to have help from others in monitoring service.

FS Security’s vice president of technology, Marcus Garcia, said in an interview with Portal R7 that this device has a bit of a “life of its own.” That is, it allows, among other things, when deleting messages from one device, keeping them on the others. This, however, can be a big deal for internet criminals.

News on the subject, as well as the safety of the process, should be released soon by the application.