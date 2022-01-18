Find out what has changed in 2022

The payroll loan is a hand on the wheel, as it has more flexible and attractive conditions such as cheaper interest rates and longer payment terms.

This type of loan is deducted directly from the payroll and can be contracted exclusively by INSS retirees and pensioners, military members of the armed forces, CLT salaried workers from private companies and public servants.

Payroll loan 2022, learn what has changed.

Reduction of installments

With the changes the maximum number of installments to divide the loan amount in 2022 has changed, now there has been a reduction in the number of months.

The limit is now 72 months, or 6 years. Until December, the number was 84 months (7 years). The rule that reduced the grace period to 30 days so that the retiree or pensioner could apply for a new payroll loan after contracting a previous one in 2022, the minimum period returns to 90 days.

assignable margin

This margin and the amount of income that can be committed to the loan, and at the beginning of the year it changed, from 40% to 35%.

Contractors could commit the limit of up to 40% of their net income to payroll-deductible credit, with 35% in the conventional loan and another 5% via payroll-deductible credit card only.

However, as of January 2022, this limit increased to up to 30% on personal loans and 5% for expenses and withdrawals with a payroll-deductible credit card.

For example, Ana is retired and a pensioner and receives R$ 3,500.00, she will have the maximum loan limit of R$ 1,225.00.

If Ana had taken out the loan last year, with the same amount of BRL 3,500.00, she could borrow BRL 1,400.00 in the payroll loan.

Another important change is that there was also a change in the interest rate, which increased from 1.80% to 2.14%.

Benefits of the payroll loan

Installments are always monthly and fixed

Extended payment term

Practicality, deducted from your paycheck, payslip or INSS benefit, thus preventing you from forgetting and paying fines and interest.

Lower interest rates

Ease of hiring

longer terms

How to consult the payroll loan statement?

To access the statement of the loan consigned by Meu INSS, simply: