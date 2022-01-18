Find out where to test for covid-19 by SUS in Natal

With the increase in cases of covid-19 and influenza, the demand for disease testing exams has also grown. With the exception of private laboratories, which carry out the test upon payment for the exam, people with suspected covid-19 or flu who are going to be tested by the Unified Health System (SUS) in Natal, need to undergo a medical consultation first.

In the case of the RT-PCR test, using a swab (swab), only after screening and consultation, the patient can take the exam at one of the 15 Basic Health Units (UBS’s) in the municipality. It is necessary to be between the 3rd and 7th day of symptoms for an effective test result.

The rapid test, which has a lower degree of accuracy in the result, is available in 45 basic health units in the municipality. In this case, it is necessary to request or triage the nursing team.

Until this Sunday (16), according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Secretary of State for Public Health (Sesap), Rio Grande do Norte had a total of 394,291 confirmed cases of covid-19, 116,916 suspected cases and 6,293 cases being monitored. The number of deaths caused by the disease is now 7,602 and another 1,460 deaths are considered suspicious.

Also according to Sesap, because of problems in the system of the Ministry of Health, the e-Sus, the numbers are still partial. The platform again presented instability problems and there was difficulty in entering data by the municipalities.

In Natal, information on vaccination sites, documents and the status of queues in real time are available on the website https://vacina.natal.rn.gov.br/.