Norovirus. This was the virus that caused an explosion of cases of diarrhea and vomiting in residents and tourists who were on the coast of Paraná between the last days of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. The Municipal Health Department of Guaratuba received last Thursday ( 13) the result of the samples sent to the Central Laboratory of Public Health of Paraná (Lacen-PR) and released this Tuesday (18) to the population.

Photo: publicity of Guaratuba City Hall

The investigation was carried out through the Epidemiological Surveillance System, which collected stool samples from the patients at the Municipal Emergency Room and at the Municipal Hospital and sent them to the 1st Regional Health Department and, later, to Lacen-PR.

Norovirus is highly transmissible, it caused an outbreak in October 2021 in several cities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

According to the doctor Edilson Rodrigues Junior, from the Municipal Health Department of Guaratuba, the virus causes viral gastroenteritis and symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Some people may have a fever with chills, headache and tiredness.

In general, symptoms appear between 1 and 2 days after exposure to the virus, but can occur on the same day.

Prevention

The main route of transmission is unsafe drinking water, contaminated food handled by infected people. It is able to stay on objects and surfaces touched by the infected person. To contain transmission, the main guideline is not to drink water that is unsuitable for consumption, in addition to maintaining hygiene care such as proper hand washing before meals or after using the bathroom.

norovirus

According to Fiocruz, unlike other viruses that cause gastroenteritis (such as rotavirus), norovirus is easily transmitted from person to person.

There is still no vaccine for this virus because of the rapid evolution by mutation.