Find out who Paulo Sousa, still as coach of Poland, voted for best in the world at FIFA The Best

Before exchanging the command of the Polish national team for Flamengo, Paulo Sousa participated in the voting for FIFA’s The Best award, and chose Robert Lewandowski as the best player in the world for the 2020/21 season. Having the vote of the former commander, the Polish striker from Bayern Munich (ALE) was awarded by FIFA for the second year in a row. Argentine Lionel Messi, from PSG (FRA) and Egyptian Mohamed Salah, from Liverpool (ING) completed the podium.

Paulo Sousa, in turn, voted for Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté, both from Chelsea (ING), for the second and third position, respectively. The two midfielders entered the FIFA selection of the year, also announced on Monday.

For the awarding of coaches, the current Flamengo coach voted for Thomas Tuchel (1st), from Chelsea (ING), Hansi Flick (2nd), from Bayern Munich (ALE), and Roberto Mancini, from Italy. The winners of FIFA’s The Best were Thomas Tuchel, Roberto Mancini and Pep Guardiola, respectively.

Among the goalkeepers, Paulo Sousa chose Manuel Neuer, from Bayern Munich, Gianluigi Donnarumma, from PSG, and Kasper Schmeichel, from Leicester (ING), respectively. The winners were Édouard Mendy, from Chelsea, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Neuer.