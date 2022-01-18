Find out why Naiara Azevedo is being called ‘Nanacita’

Singer Naiara Azevedo, a participant in “BBB 22” (TV Globo), won the nickname “Nanacita” on social networks in less than 24 hours of the program.

The name was inspired by former sister Karol Conká, known as “mamacita”. She was part of the last edition of the program and was eliminated with a rejection record.

The comparisons between Naiara and Karol came after the sertaneja was seen as the probable villain of the edition:

Many saw similarities in the personalities of the two:

on one side we have a psychopath who loves to do psychological torture, manipulative, fake, pride of Brazilian entertainment and a meme machine, and on the other side we have the same thing…thanks mamacita and nanacita for serving so much in such a short time #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/sEv4cSOfVt — ????? #BBB22 (@iamlucasgil) January 18, 2022

And even scenes seem to have repeated themselves:

On the first night of the reality show, ‘Nanacita’ took the life of a cockroach with his bare foot:

The sertaneja did not provide herself with flip-flops or insecticides.

But there were those who came out in defense of the sister:

And who’s looking forward to following up on the season’s likely villain:

And to know if, in fact, Naiara will be the new “mamacita”: