Finished Sekiro in 2 hours blindfolded • Eurogamer.pt

Finished Sekiro in 2 hours blindfolded

Awesome Games Done Quick recorded record donations.

The Awesome Games Done Quick event was marked by a player who played Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice blindfolded and ended in two hours.

This digital event, through which more than $3.4 million was raised for the Cancer Prevention Foundation, achieved the highest number ever for charity and also managed to record the fastest $1 million raised in an AGDQ event.

Mitchriz contributed a Sekiro session and decided to take things further, played blindfolded and relied only on sound and memory prompts, as he was able to finish the game in less time.

According to him, he achieved this after months and months of playing Sekiro, but he says he is highly happy and excited to show all his talent.

If you want, you can watch the entire event on YouTube and Twitch.

