First day of ‘El Turco’ at Atlético has reunion and message from Hulk

Atlético-MG’s season officially started in Cidade do Galo this Monday (17). The squad re-introduced themselves together with new coach ‘El Turco’ Mohamed. The athletes and the coaching staff underwent a series of tests related to Covid-19 and will be focused on the CT for the next few days.

Mohamed’s first day at work featured a long-awaited reunion between him and football manager Victor Bagy. In 2013, Victor was consecrated by defending a penalty with his left foot in the quarterfinals of Libertadores against Tijuana. The coach of the Mexican team was precisely ‘El Turco’. Galo was the champion of that year’s edition.

In a relaxed atmosphere in the alvinegro CT, Hulk showed that he was happy with the arrival of the new commander. From a distance, Mohamed gestured while the striker gave an interview to the club’s official channel, and Hulk took the opportunity to highlight the charismatic side of the new coach.

“It was very good. The professor is there and he is a guy with a very good spirit, very happy and that brings lightness to our work. Atlético’s face. And that will certainly influence all the players”, said Hulk.

The week will be full of tests and exams for players. The team debuts in the Campeonato Mineiro on the 26th, against Villa Nova, at Alçapão do Bonfim, in Nova Lima. In the opening rounds, Atletico moves to give opportunities to younger players and those who played less last season.