Fla wants Ferreirinha; Vitor Bueno leaves SPFC

The possibility of losing Michael is a reality and Flamengo is already eyeing a possible replacement. And Ferreirinha, from Grêmio, is the name chosen by the board to supply the imminent departure of one of the highlights of Rubro-Negro in the last Brazilian. The Mercado da Bola should soon have news also in Morumbi. It is that São Paulo and Vitor Bueno no longer speak the same language and seek an agreement to terminate the contract.

Come, Ferreirinha

Flamengo lives with the possibility of losing Michael soon. Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, wants to count on the striker for the Club World Cup in February. The Saudi team’s proposal (US$ 8.25 million, around R$ 45.6 million) already makes Flamen think of a replacement for the player. Ferreirinha, from Grêmio, would be in the red-blacks’ sights.

Ferreirinha celebrates a goal in an unusual way in Grêmio's game against Lanus - LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA - LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA
End of marriage?

Vitor Bueno is close to being another one to leave São Paulo. Training separately from the rest of the squad since the re-presentation, the shirt 12 is negotiating the termination of his contract, which would end at the end of 2023. The attacking midfielder is not part of the club’s plans for the season. The Morumbi team tried to borrow him, but was unsuccessful.

Vitor Bueno, attacking midfielder for São Paulo - Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net - Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net
Cruzeiro wants two goalkeepers

It is just a matter of time before goalkeeper Rafael Cabral is announced as a reinforcement for Cruzeiro for the 2022 season. The player revealed by Santos will arrive at Toca da Raposa to fill the vacancy left by Fábio, who did not renew his contract and left the celestial club. after 17 years. But the Cruzeiro board works with another name for the position and, in addition to Rafael Cabral, goalkeeper Gabriel Brazão is also very close to getting it right and composing the star cast.

Gabriel Brazão was sold by Cruzeiro to Parma for R$10 million in 2019 - Press Release/Parma - Press Release/Parma
free Cáceres

The passage of the right-back Cáceres by Cruzeiro came to an end this Monday (17). In fact, the player’s contract termination has already been published in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID). Cáceres is now free to sign with América-MG.

Raúl Cáceres, Cruzeiro right back - Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro - Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
