Flamengo renews Arrascaeta contract until 2026

A priority issue in Flamengo’s football department, the renewal of Arrascaeta’s contract until 2026 has been agreed and will be signed today (18).

The current contract, which expires in December 2023, established that a new bond could only be signed from January of this year, and this accelerated the conversations. Last week, Marcos Braz, football vice-president, and Bruno Spindel, executive director of Fla, met with the player’s agent, Daniel Fonseca.

In the conversation, the sides left the “fico” very well underway, which will be made official by Rubro-Negro. Partner of the Uruguayan, Gabigol had already indicated his permanence in a post on his social network.

the case

Although the relationship between the parties has improved considerably in recent months, the meeting had not been decisive for the outcome of the case. The mood, however, was already optimistic and convinced that the midfielder will sign until December 2026.

There was already an understanding regarding the salary readjustment and gloves, but what is at stake is the business model. Fonseca wanted the red and blacks to buy the 25% that are still from Defensor (URU), but this hypothesis was discarded by the club, which holds a good part of the rights and found itself in a comfortable situation at the negotiating table.

The two sides discussed the alternatives for the case and it was agreed that Fla will buy part of this slice in installments.

Flamengo has no doubts about the midfielder’s leading role and was more than willing to value it. The club, however, evaluated ways to dilute the investment and give some compensation to the athlete, be it financial or even a compensatory contractual clause that facilitates an eventual departure, for example. There will be bonuses for cups won as well. this information was initially disclosed by “Globoesporte” and confirmed by the report.

Before the Libertadores decision, Flamengo kept the conversation at a warmer temperature, but the player will already start the new season with a new signed contract.