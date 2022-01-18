Floripa doctor went to the hospital with his daughter testing negative for Covid and is now in the ICU

Doctor Armando Taranto Júnior, former director of Hospital de Caridade, became known in Brazil as Secretary of Health of Rancho Queimado, where he successfully used early treatment for Covid.

The brothers of doctor Armando Taranto Júnior – Hamilton, Guga, Alba and Ana – hospitalized since last week at SOS Cardio where he arrived with routine problems for consultation, circulatory problems and swelling, and with accumulated stress he was hospitalized, the picture reverted to a pulmonary embolism . Dr. Armando was admitted to the hospital testing negative for Covid-19. They did three negative tests. On the third day already hospitalized, he tested positive, then things got complicated and he went to the ICU. That’s what the family knows. What the brothers ask to clarify is that he did not mention to anyone in the family whether or not he had taken the third dose of the vaccine, and that he did not go to the hospital in an ambulance, as their cousin, Luiza Taranto, informed me, crying, but taken by car by a daughter. Doctor Armando, Junior, with whom I was raised, along with his family as a teenager in Coqueiros, Health Secretary of Rancho Queimado, took both doses of the vaccine and like many, he also caught Covid, and in the hospital, and like few others, in that moment, needing very special care and prayers.