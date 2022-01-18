Flu epidemic: ES confirms Darwin strain and has “redoubled alert”

The new flu variant, the Darwin strain, had its circulation confirmed in Espírito Santo by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), which analyzed dozens of samples from Espírito Santo. The information was released by the State Department of Health (Sesa) on Monday afternoon (17).

At the press conference, secretary Nésio Fernandes clarified that the presence of the strain was already expected by the state government and said that the finding serves to “redouble the need for alert and care to the population”, emphasizing the concomitance of the outbreak with the pandemic. of Covid-19.

Nésio Fernandes Secretary of Health of Espírito Santo “The Influenza epidemic is not over and it still generates many cases and hospitalizations. Fiocruz confirmed the circulation of the Darwin variant in the State, which had been taken for granted since November. use of masks”

What is already observed is the rapid increase in Influenza infections. Throughout 2021, only 4.7% of tests were positive. In the first week of this year, the number jumped to 55.2% – a growth of more than ten times. The flu epidemic is expected to continue until mid-February.

ARRIVAL OF INFLUENZA TESTS

Also during the press conference this Monday (17), secretary Nésio Fernandes said that antigen tests to identify influenza should arrive by the end of this month, becoming available in the Unified Health System (SUS) in early February this year, to differentiate Influenza from Covid-19.