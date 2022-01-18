Flying car takes off, but still shows instability; watch | Innovation

The British company Bellwether is one more bet on “flying cars” for transport in the future. As part of the development process of its model, the Volar, a test was carried out with a prototype half the size that the vehicle will have in its final version.

The Volar is a type of electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL), which is an aircraft similar to a helicopter, but makes less noise and uses more propellers to fly. Other manufacturers such as Embraer, with its EVE brand, also have projects in the segment.

Bellwether Volar flying car prototype

On the other hand, what stands out about Volar is its look, which is reminiscent of flying cars from science fiction movies. Another detail is that its propellers are well protected by fairings, not being exposed as in other eVTOLs.

On its first flight, carried out at the end of last year in Dubai, but released this week, the unmanned vehicle also aroused comments for showing instability in its first movements in the air.

“Our Volar flies smoothly and proves our efforts in innovation and technology. We are confident and will strive for perfection with continuous improvement,” said Kai-Tse Lin, COO and co-founder of Bellwether Industries.

Bellwether Volar has a futuristic design

The model flew over a field at a height of 4 meters and with a speed of 40 km/h. The company expects the first deliveries in 2028.

For the production version, the Volar will have versions that can take 2 or 4 people, and the expectation is that it will travel at an altitude of around 915 meters at speeds of 220 km/h.

Bellwether Volar still scaled down

