Former Globo, Zeca Camargo reveals his favorite team

Credit: RODRIGO MORAES/BAND

The presenter Zeca Camargo, ex-Globo, participated in the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Monday (17), on Band, and made a revelation. The journalist spoke about his favorite team.

“I am total Lusa! It is true. I know I know. If you ask why, I’m actually from Minas Gerais, I’m from Uberaba, I should be Galo, looking at my DNA, my family. But I grew up in São Paulo and my father, when he was little – he has passed away but he was crazy about Lusa -, he used to take me to watch a game there. [no Canindé]. At heart, I grew up there”, said Zeca.

“Turn and move, guys [da Portuguesa] call me to party. The other day, I had a chat with them, a health thing. So, Lusa”, he added after being questioned by Fernando Fernandes.

Zeca Camargo debuts his new show today on Band, “1001 questions”. The presenter participated in “Os Donos da Bola” to promote his new work on the station.

READ TOO:

Web does not forgive after Mauro Cezar falls into fake news; Botafogo pronounces

Mauricio Sousa confirms that his resignation from Flamengo was at the request of Paulo Sousa

Ball market: Thiago Neves would be in the sights of Serie A club

Galvão Bueno points out Atlético-MG player he wanted to see in the national team call-up