Fortaleza bids farewell to Bruno Melo with a strong tribute after the loan to Corinthians; watch video

Minutes after being officially announced by Corinthians, left-back Bruno Melo received a beautiful tribute from Fortaleza, his former club – see below. In a video published on social media, the Ceará team highlighted the full-back’s trajectory for the club, in addition to communicating his loan to Corinthians until the end of 2022.

“Fortaleza Esporte Clube communicates the loan of left-back Bruno Melo to Sport Club Corinthians Paulista until 12/2022. The defender has a contract with Tricolor until December 2023. Good luck, Bruno! Our story wouldn’t be the same without you.“, published Fortaleza, in its official account on twitter.

In the video, Fortaleza still remembers some historical moments of the side in its trajectory for the club. He played a key role in accessing Serie B in 2017 and Serie A in 2018, as well as a goal in the 2020 Ceará Championship final.

Bruno Melo defended Fortaleza in 210 opportunities, accumulating 29 goals and 14 assists. In this period, he also won nine titles, being one Copa do Nordeste, one Série B, five Ceará Championships and two Ceará Champions Cups.

The importance of the side in the club, in fact, was praised by Marcelo Paz, president of Fortaleza, this week. The manager highlighted the side’s quality and pointed him out as the greatest of his position in the club’s history.

See Fortaleza’s tribute to the side

Fortaleza Esporte Clube announces the loan of left-back Bruno Melo to Sport Club Corinthians Paulista until 12/2022. The defender has a contract with Tricolor until December 2023. Good luck, Bruno! Our story wouldn’t be the same without you. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/U5Ek2wk407 — Fortaleza Esporte Clube (@FortalezaEC) January 17, 2022

