Four releases of FGTS amounts in Caixa to workers Established in September 1966, the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a labor law that works with the collection of 8% of the salary. The amount is deposited in a savings account linked to the employment contract that the citizen can claim. However, to have access to the resource, certain conditions are necessary.

It is authorized in the event of dismissal without just cause and allows the full redemption of the amount available in the FGTS.

birthday withdrawal

Distributed in the month in which the worker was born, annually. He receives only part of the balance available in the FGTS, but makes it impossible to receive the withdrawal withdrawal – in cases of dismissal without just cause in which the worker has withdrawn the birthday withdrawal, he will only be entitled to a termination fine of 40% of the amount available in the FGTS.

Withdrawal by retirement

The retiree has access to the balances of his active (current contract) and inactive (old contracts) FGTS accounts, under certain conditions. If you want to continue in the same job when you retire, the worker can withdraw the FGTS monthly amounts. If you want to work in another company, you will only have full access to the FGTS if you are fired without just cause.

Severe illness withdrawal

The last modality allows you to request the withdrawal of FGTS balances to help with the treatment of serious diseases: cancer, HIV, terminal diseases, among others that are accepted by the government. Source istoedinheiro.com.br













