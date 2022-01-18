Fourth dose against Covid is less effective against omicron, says Israeli hospital – 01/17/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The application of a fourth dose of the Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna allows the increase of antibodies, but is “less” effective in combating the omicron variant of the coronavirus, indicated this Monday (17) an Israeli hospital that carried out clinical tests. About the subject.

A team from Sheba Hospital, near Tel Aviv, began a clinical trial in late December, vaccinating 154 healthcare workers with a fourth dose of Pfizer and another 120 volunteers with a fourth dose of Moderna.

One week after the start of the study, which is expected to last six months, “antibodies [dos participantes] increased fivefold, indicating that the vaccine works and offers protection against serious complications,” the hospital told the press.

On Monday, however, three weeks after the start of the tests, Professor Gili Regev-Yochay, who directs the study, specified that, although the administration of these fourth doses allows “to increase the level of antibodies (…), it offers only partial defense against the virus.”

“The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which were the most effective against the other variants, offer the least protection against the micron,” said the infectious disease specialist in a statement published by the hospital.

The Israeli government recently authorized the administration of a fourth dose of the vaccine to elderly people or other risk groups.

More than 537,000 Israelis have already received it, according to the most recent data from the Ministry of Health.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health authorized the fourth dose of vaccine against Covid-19 for immunosuppressed people on December 20.