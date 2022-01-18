French join Real Madrid and English to observe Palmeiras’ jewel; see why harassment does not concern the São Paulo club

Endrick, 15, is seen as a big name in the Palmeiras base and attracts interest from some teams around the world.

There’s one more club with an eye on endrick, 15-year-old jewel from the base of the palm trees. According to the calculation of ESPN.com.br, The Rennes, from France, sent scouts to Brazil to watch the boy, who competes in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup.

specialists in scouts from Rennes went to Diadema to watch Palmeiras matches. With Endrick on the field, Verdão eliminated the International this Monday (17) and guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals of Copinha.

The French are not the first to look at the attacker up close. Since the start of the tournament, two undisclosed English teams and also the Real Madrid monitor the steps of Endrick, who has scored four goals in four games so far.

In England, it is speculated that Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in the deal with Endrick. Real Madrid, meanwhile, have been watching the striker for a long time, in a tactic similar to the one used when hiring Vinicius Jr., from Flamengo, and Rodrygo, from saints.

At just 15 years old, Endrick still doesn’t have a professional contract with Palmeiras, who are waiting for the athlete’s birthday, in July, to be able to forward the first link in the category with the boy.

The report also found that even with the great harassment of international teams on top of Endrick, Palmeiras is not worried about losing the jewel.

The São Paulo club bets on a great relationship with the athlete’s staff, a group that includes businessmen and also Endrick’s father, Douglas, who was once an employee of Palmeiras.

Furthermore, the speech between the parties appears to be “aligned” by a longer agreement. According to the report, Endrick thinks of a sequence through the base categories of Palmeiras and a trip to the professional in the coming years.