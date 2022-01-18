From Edson Ratinho to Rafinha: São Paulo has had 22 right-backs in the last ten years; see list | São Paulo

Rafinha was introduced by São Paulo last Monday to try to overcome one of the main deficiencies of the team in recent years: the right side.

Since 2011, São Paulo has had 22 players in the position (including some improvised players who had a longer sequence in the role, such as Jean and Hudson, for example). Few of them, however, managed to establish themselves and miss the fans.

Daniel Alves was perhaps the most popular of all these sides, but in the end he was also the one that left the fan most frustrated by the way he left the club, after termination of contract due to debts with salary delay.

1 of 4 Daniel Alves playing for São Paulo — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL Daniel Alves performing for São Paulo — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL

The search for a right-back for this season was one of the main goals of the São Paulo board, since in 2021 Daniel Alves terminated his contract and Igor Vinicius and Orejuela were unable to give confidence in that sector of the field.

The Colombian was even loaned to Grêmio earlier this year for not being able to make room in the team with either Hernán Crespo or Rogério Ceni.

See the list of the 22 sides of the São Paulo in the last ten years:

Edson Mouse

Jean

Danilo

piris

Ilsinho

Mateus Caramel

Douglas

Paulo Miranda

Luis Ricardo

Lucas Farias

Hudson

auro

militancy

Buffarini

Bruno

Bruno Peres

régis

Juanfran

Daniel Alves

Igor Vinicius

orejuela

Rafinha

2 of 4 Buffarini did not do well in São Paulo — Photo: Érico Leonan/saopaulofc.net Buffarini did not do well in São Paulo — Photo: Érico Leonan/saopaulofc.net

At 36 years old, São Paulo arrives at the club to be the absolute holder of the right side and solve the problem on that side of the field.

– I talked with Milton Cruz and Ceni in training. São Paulo has always had great full-backs. Cafu, Vitor, Cicinho. The fan always wants players of good levels in that position. I come to help, it is not a position that is a problem in São Paulo. I arrive to help and reinforce the right side – said shirt 13 at the presentation conference.

Rafinha signed a one-year contract with Tricolor, which can be extended for another season after the current contract ends.

3 of 4 Bruno Peres arrived in São Paulo with morale, but it didn’t go well either — Photo: Renato Pizzutto/BP Filmes Bruno Peres arrived at São Paulo with morale, but it didn’t go well either — Photo: Renato Pizzutto/BP Filmes

