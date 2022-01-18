Gabriel Brazão arrives in BH to sign with Cruzeiro: “It’s my home, it’s my life” | cruise

Goalkeeper Gabriel Brazão landed, in the early afternoon of this Tuesday, at Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, in the metropolitan region of BH, to sign with Cruzeiro. Revealed at Raposa and belonging to Internazionale, from Italy, the player forwarded the agreement for a year and a half and will now undergo medical examinations in order to be announced.

– I’m very happy to be at home, Cruzeiro is my home, my life, there are some things to adjust but I’m very happy, my family is close. It is an immense joy to return home. I am 100% ready to go back, they helped me in my recovery. Motivation is Cruzeiro for me, being able to be back, representing the club is a dream that I will fulfill again – he said in an interview with Radio Italy.

1 of 2 Gabriel Brazão recovering at Cruzeiro — Photo: Pedro Vale/ Photo FC Gabriel Brazão recovering at Cruzeiro — Photo: Pedro Vale/ Photo FC

The 20-year-old goalkeeper left the Minas Gerais club in 2019, when he was traded to an Italian team. Last year, after an injury, Brazão was recovering from surgery on his right knee at Raposa. He was operated on by Cruzeiro’s doctor, Sérgio Campolina.