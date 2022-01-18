Gabriel Brazão arrives to be announced as Cruzeiro’s new goalkeeper – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Itatiaia



Cruzeiro is close to announcing the loan signing of goalkeeper Gabriel Brazão, 21, who belongs to Internazionale de Milan (ITA). The player landed in Belo Horizonte at the end of the morning of this Tuesday (18), at Confins airport, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

Brazão will go to Toca II, Raposa’s training center, for medical examinations, standard procedure before the contract is signed.

The goalkeeper’s arrival at Cruzeiro will be free of charge, with Inter Milan, owner of the archer’s economic rights, funding the salaries.

The Italian club will loan the young goalkeeper Brazão until the middle of 2023. The contract in Italy runs until 30/06/2024.

Gabriel Brazão was recently at Toca II recovering from knee surgery. Today, the goalkeeper, who was operated on by doctor Sérgio Campolina, is fully recovered from the injury. In recent weeks, the archer trained at Uberlândia, a club in his hometown.

Brazão is another goalkeeper available to Pezzolano to replace Fábio. The other is Rafael Cabral, who finishes the exams to be officially announced.

