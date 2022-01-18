Game Pass: Death’s Door, Hitman and More Games Coming in January

The complete list of all upcoming games available on the Xbox Game Pass service appeared in an image on the Microsoft website. Death’s Door and Taiko no Tatsujin: The DrumMaster will join the subscription sometime this month, along with Pupperazzi and WindJammers 2.

In addition, the service will also feature Danganronpa Anniversary Edition, Rainbow Six Extraction and Rainbow Six Siege, Hitman Trilogy and Nobody Saves the World. All games will be available on the console, PC and cloud service — the exception is Taiko no Tatsujin, which will not have an xCloud version.

Most of this month’s games will be available until the end of JanuarySource: Reproduction: Videogames Chronicle

With the leak, it is possible that Microsoft will announce this Tuesday (18) the release date of games that had not yet been scheduled. Already Rainbow Six Siege and extraction are scheduled for the day January 20 — which is Rainbow Six Extraction’s launch Day One.

On the same date, another game that arrives on the service is Hitman Trilogy, which can be played across Xbox Series X/S, PC and cloud platforms with subscription. Wind Jammers 2 also has a launch scheduled for the 20th and will reach the service at launch.

the indie Pupperazzi is also slated to arrive on January 20th. Lastly, Nobody Saves the World and Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc will be available on Game Pass from today (18).