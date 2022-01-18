Gas voucher 2022: payment schedule

The federal government began today to pay the gas voucher to 5.47 million families. The benefit is R$ 52 — equivalent to 50% of the average price of the cylinder in the previous six months, according to a survey by the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels). The payment schedule runs until January 31, and varies according to the NIS (Social Identification Number). See the dates:

NIS 1 Final: January 18

Final NIS 2: January 19

NIS 3 Final: January 20

NIS 4 Final: January 21

Final NIS 5: January 24

Final NIS 6: January 25

Final NIS 7: January 26

Final NIS 8: January 27

Final NIS 9: January 28

Final NIS 0: January 31

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, transfers are made in the same way as Auxílio Brasil payments. Citizens will be able to move money through Caixa Tem, in addition to making purchases and paying bills with a debit card and QR Code. It is also possible to withdraw funds at self-service terminals, lottery shops, banking correspondents and Caixa branches.

To check the benefit, just access the Auxílio Brasil or Caixa Tem app. Another option is to call 111.

who is entitled

Families enrolled in CadÚnico (Cadastro Único), of the federal government, who have a monthly family income less than or equal to half a minimum wage per person (R$ 606) are entitled to gas assistance.

Families that have members who receive the BPC (Benefício de Prestação Continuada) also receive the money. The voucher will be paid every two months.

early benefit

According to the government, spending on the program will be R$ 290.16 million. Most of the beneficiaries (2.74 million) are in the Northeast. In the Southeast, there will be 1.79 million beneficiaries.

People who live in municipalities in Bahia and Minas Gerais that were affected by the rains were able to receive the benefit in advance, in December. According to the government, 108,000 beneficiaries were covered by the anticipation.

Brazil aid

Also on Tuesday (18) the government released the first payments of Auxílio Brasil in 2022. The average benefit amount is R$400. The payment schedule is the same as for the gas voucher.

Auxílio Brasil is granted to families considered to be in extreme poverty (monthly income of up to R$100 per person) and in poverty (per capita income of up to R$200 per month).

All families enrolled in the former Bolsa Família are entitled to the new benefit. The government claimed to have benefited 14.6 million families in November and 17 million families in December 2022.