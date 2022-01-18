Gasoline price: ranking by state

The average price of regular gasoline at stations passed R$7 in Rio de Janeiro last week, according to a survey released by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels). In four other states — Acre, Rio Grande do Norte, Minas Gerais and Goiás — the value exceeded R$ 6.90, according to the same survey.

The price of gasoline published by the ANP is an average obtained at several stations, that is, drivers can find higher or lower values ​​at the pump, depending on where they go to fill up. In the period analyzed, between January 9 and 15, for example, the agency found a liter of gasoline at R$ 7,899 in Angra dos Reis (RJ) — the most expensive in Brazil.

Average price of gasoline

Rio de Janeiro: BRL 7,136

Acre: BRL 6,994

Rio Grande do Norte: BRL 6,962

Minas Gerais: BRL 6,938

Goiás: BRL 6,923

Tocantins: BRL 6,848

Federal District: BRL 6,827

Piauí: BRL 6,794

Bahia: BRL 6,791

Espírito Santo: BRL 6,746

Pará: BRL 6.73

Rondônia: BRL 6,719

Sergipe: BRL 6.65

Amazon: BRL 6.59

Pernambuco: BRL 6.59

Ceará: BRL 6,586

Mato Grosso: BRL 6,526

Alagoas: BRL 6,524

Rio Grande do Sul: BRL 6,509

Santa Catarina: BRL 6,505

Mato Grosso do Sul: BRL 6,489

Paraíba: BRL 6,486

Roraima: BRL 6,408

Maranhao: BRL 6.39

São Paulo: BRL 6,339

Paraná: BRL 6,335

Amapá: BRL 5.859

Source: ANP

average price of diesel

For diesel, the most expensive average value per liter was recorded in Acre (R$ 6,506). The maximum price, however, was registered in Pindamonhangaba (SP): the ANP found the fuel being sold at R$ 6,905 in the municipality.

See the average price by state:

Acre: BRL 6,506

Pernambuco: BRL 5.8

Mato Grosso: BRL 5.773

Pará: BRL 5,763

Rondônia: BRL 5,748

Ceará: BRL 5,737

Roraima: BRL 5,618

Rio Grande do Norte: BRL 5,587

Bahia: BRL 5,584

Sergipe: BRL 5,575

Goiás: BRL 5.515

Amapá: BRL 5,514

Piauí: BRL 5.51

Minas Gerais: BRL 5,434

Federal District: BRL 5,423

Maranhão: BRL 5,422

Tocantins: BRL 5,415

Alagoas: BRL 5,408

Santa Catarina: BRL 5.38

Paraíba: BRL 5,368

São Paulo: BRL 5,366

Mato Grosso do Sul: BRL 5,363

Amazon: BRL 5,328

Rio Grande do Sul: BRL 5,328

Rio de Janeiro: BRL 5,266

Espírito Santo: BRL 5,182

Paraná: BRL 5,171

Source: ANP

Average price of ethanol

The ANP survey showed that, last week, the highest average price for ethanol was in Rio Grande do Sul (R$ 6,466). In the same state, the agency found the fuel being sold at R$7,699 a liter, in Caxias do Sul.

See the average price by state:

Rio Grande do Sul: BRL 6,466

Pará: BRL 6,164

Acre: BRL 6,139

Santa Catarina: BRL 6,072

Roraima: BRL 6.01

Rio de Janeiro: BRL 6

Amapá: BRL 5.96

Rondônia: BRL 5.908

Federal District: BRL 5,881

Tocantins: BRL 5.869

Espírito Santo: BRL 5,768

Maranhão: BRL 5,732

Rio Grande do Norte: BRL 5,678

Ceará: BRL 5.58

Bahia: BRL 5,408

Piauí: BRL 5,326

Amazon; BRL 5,318

Minas Gerais: BRL 5,247

Mato Grosso do Sul: BRL 5,228

Pernambuco: BRL 5,162

Sergipe: BRL 5,128

Alagoas: BRL 5,117

Paraná: BRL 5,112

Paraíba: BRL 5,023

Goiás: BRL 4.98

São Paulo: BRL 4,869

Mato Grosso: BRL 4,667

Source: ANP

Petrobras price and taxes

Last week, Petrobras announced a new increase in the price of gasoline and diesel leaving refineries. For gasoline, the average increase was 4.85%; for diesel, 8.08%.

Also last week, the states decided to end the freeze on ICMS values, which had been in effect since the end of October. As a result, the tax calculation base should increase from February onwards, which will also increase the value of the tax.

Fuels were items that weighed on last year’s inflation, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Ethanol rose 62.23%; gasoline, 47.49%; and diesel, 46.04%. The IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index) closed 2021 at 10.06%.