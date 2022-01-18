Gasoline price: ranking by state

The average price of regular gasoline at stations passed R$7 in Rio de Janeiro last week, according to a survey released by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels). In four other states — Acre, Rio Grande do Norte, Minas Gerais and Goiás — the value exceeded R$ 6.90, according to the same survey.
The price of gasoline published by the ANP is an average obtained at several stations, that is, drivers can find higher or lower values at the pump, depending on where they go to fill up. In the period analyzed, between January 9 and 15, for example, the agency found a liter of gasoline at R$ 7,899 in Angra dos Reis (RJ) — the most expensive in Brazil.
Average price of gasoline
- Rio de Janeiro: BRL 7,136
- Acre: BRL 6,994
- Rio Grande do Norte: BRL 6,962
- Minas Gerais: BRL 6,938
- Goiás: BRL 6,923
- Tocantins: BRL 6,848
- Federal District: BRL 6,827
- Piauí: BRL 6,794
- Bahia: BRL 6,791
- Espírito Santo: BRL 6,746
- Pará: BRL 6.73
- Rondônia: BRL 6,719
- Sergipe: BRL 6.65
- Amazon: BRL 6.59
- Pernambuco: BRL 6.59
- Ceará: BRL 6,586
- Mato Grosso: BRL 6,526
- Alagoas: BRL 6,524
- Rio Grande do Sul: BRL 6,509
- Santa Catarina: BRL 6,505
- Mato Grosso do Sul: BRL 6,489
- Paraíba: BRL 6,486
- Roraima: BRL 6,408
- Maranhao: BRL 6.39
- São Paulo: BRL 6,339
- Paraná: BRL 6,335
- Amapá: BRL 5.859
Source: ANP
average price of diesel
For diesel, the most expensive average value per liter was recorded in Acre (R$ 6,506). The maximum price, however, was registered in Pindamonhangaba (SP): the ANP found the fuel being sold at R$ 6,905 in the municipality.
See the average price by state:
- Acre: BRL 6,506
- Pernambuco: BRL 5.8
- Mato Grosso: BRL 5.773
- Pará: BRL 5,763
- Rondônia: BRL 5,748
- Ceará: BRL 5,737
- Roraima: BRL 5,618
- Rio Grande do Norte: BRL 5,587
- Bahia: BRL 5,584
- Sergipe: BRL 5,575
- Goiás: BRL 5.515
- Amapá: BRL 5,514
- Piauí: BRL 5.51
- Minas Gerais: BRL 5,434
- Federal District: BRL 5,423
- Maranhão: BRL 5,422
- Tocantins: BRL 5,415
- Alagoas: BRL 5,408
- Santa Catarina: BRL 5.38
- Paraíba: BRL 5,368
- São Paulo: BRL 5,366
- Mato Grosso do Sul: BRL 5,363
- Amazon: BRL 5,328
- Rio Grande do Sul: BRL 5,328
- Rio de Janeiro: BRL 5,266
- Espírito Santo: BRL 5,182
- Paraná: BRL 5,171
Source: ANP
Average price of ethanol
The ANP survey showed that, last week, the highest average price for ethanol was in Rio Grande do Sul (R$ 6,466). In the same state, the agency found the fuel being sold at R$7,699 a liter, in Caxias do Sul.
See the average price by state:
- Rio Grande do Sul: BRL 6,466
- Pará: BRL 6,164
- Acre: BRL 6,139
- Santa Catarina: BRL 6,072
- Roraima: BRL 6.01
- Rio de Janeiro: BRL 6
- Amapá: BRL 5.96
- Rondônia: BRL 5.908
- Federal District: BRL 5,881
- Tocantins: BRL 5.869
- Espírito Santo: BRL 5,768
- Maranhão: BRL 5,732
- Rio Grande do Norte: BRL 5,678
- Ceará: BRL 5.58
- Bahia: BRL 5,408
- Piauí: BRL 5,326
- Amazon; BRL 5,318
- Minas Gerais: BRL 5,247
- Mato Grosso do Sul: BRL 5,228
- Pernambuco: BRL 5,162
- Sergipe: BRL 5,128
- Alagoas: BRL 5,117
- Paraná: BRL 5,112
- Paraíba: BRL 5,023
- Goiás: BRL 4.98
- São Paulo: BRL 4,869
- Mato Grosso: BRL 4,667
Source: ANP
Petrobras price and taxes
Last week, Petrobras announced a new increase in the price of gasoline and diesel leaving refineries. For gasoline, the average increase was 4.85%; for diesel, 8.08%.
Also last week, the states decided to end the freeze on ICMS values, which had been in effect since the end of October. As a result, the tax calculation base should increase from February onwards, which will also increase the value of the tax.
Fuels were items that weighed on last year’s inflation, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Ethanol rose 62.23%; gasoline, 47.49%; and diesel, 46.04%. The IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index) closed 2021 at 10.06%.