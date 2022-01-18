GDP grows 8.1% in 2021 and registers biggest increase in a decade

China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 8.1% in 2021 and accelerated from a high of 2.2% in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced on Monday. ) of the Asian country. Although the result was in line with the forecasts of economists consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, the performance differed significantly between the first and second semesters of the year.

The momentum has slowed considerably in the last quarter. China’s GDP grew by just 4.0% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, above the market forecast of 3.8% but down from the 4.9% recorded in the third quarter. In the quarterly comparison, the Chinese economy accelerated from a 0.7% rise in the third quarter to a 1.6% expansion in the fourth quarter.

Industrial production

China’s industrial production rose from 3.8% in November to 4.3% in December, year-on-year, the NBS reported on Monday. The result surpassed the forecast of 3.6% of economists consulted by the The Wall Street Journal.

Retail sales, a key element of Chinese consumption, grew 1.7% in December, also in the annual comparison. The figure was below both the 3.9% expansion in November and the market forecast of 3.6%.

Fixed asset investment, which measures investment in the infrastructure, property and manufacturing sectors, rose 4.9% in 2021 but slowed from the 5.2% seen in the January-November period. Economists had predicted a 4.8% increase.

China’s economic activity showed signs of weakness in December, hampered by concerns over coronavirus outbreaks and a government-induced housing slowdown, although the industry was a positive surprise.